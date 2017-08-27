Harbor View Hotel, Edgartown, MA Via Harbor ViewNew England's famous island, Martha's Vineyard, is a local paradise featuring sandy beaches, charming lighthouses and luscious farmland. It's one of the top 10 beach destinations in America. Accessible only by boat (or air), Martha's Vineyard is known for its stunning sunsets, fresh farmer's market and, of course, New England lobster rolls and clam chowders. The Harbor View Hotel is located right in the heart of Edgartown and has been a second home for generations of families. It's set among the historic homes of whaling captains from the 19th century and features two on-site restaurants, a seasonal outdoor pool, breathtaking views of Edgartown Lighthouse and the harbor and is just within walking distance to the town's shops and other sites. Harbor View Hotel also provides mommies- and daddies-to-be with a special Vineyard Babymoon Package that includes overnight accommodations, breakfast for two at Lighthouse Grill, a 60-minute prenatal in-room massage, a 30-minute maternity photo shoot with a professional photographer and a "Little Lighthouse Keeper" baby onesie.

Sunriver Resort, Sunriver, OR Via Destination Hotels Active expecting parents will go wild for this 3,300-plus acre resort that prides itself on its outdoor activities—think hiking, more than 40 miles of paved bike trails, four golf courses and, of course, a spa and wellness center that's worth a visit (or two). And yes, expecting moms, you can indulge in light exercise without worry—the idea that you can't is just one of the myths about pregnancy. Sunriver Resort is at roughly 4,000 feet of elevation, which provides mild and comfortable weather. The high-altitude climate offers dry heat (little-to-no humidity for the pregnant mamas is a plus!) and average temps in the summer that hover between 70-80 degrees. Winter snowfall makes cozying up in front of the fireplace (provided in each room) an absolute dream, with sleigh rides, snowshoe tours and more available. This year, the resort is launching a Babymoon Package for guests, which includes a baby-themed in-room amenity, breakfast for two at Carson's American Kitchen (or breakfast in bed if you prefer!) and a $50 resort credit to use however guests like at the resort. (Hint: Their Sage Springs Spa Maternity Massage is where it's at!)

Bristol Harbor Inn, Bristol, RI Via Bristol Harbor InnWhile Newport always draws the attention of Rhode Island vacation seekers from near and far, Bristol offers its own unique and quintessential New England charm. It's just as beautiful as Newport, but offers an escape from the endless stream of bachelor and bachelorette parties that soon-to-be parents are probably looking to avoid. In addition to a gorgeous waterfront, downtown Bristol also contains countless shop and historic buildings, churches and mansions that tell the story of Bristol since its founding back in 1680. Stay at the Bristol Harbor Inn right in the town's very center. Not only will you love the hotel's nautical-themed decor, but their waterside location offers unparalleled views of the sunset over Narragansett Bay.

Bacara Resort and Spa, Goleta, CA Via Meritage CollectionThis elegant oceanfront property just outside of Santa Barbara offers the luxurious pampering soon-to-be parents (who may soon be running on little-to-no sleep!) can seriously benefit from. From their three zero-edge saline swimming pools with ocean views to their legendary spa which offers over 42,000 square feet of wellness pampering, not to mention the endless opportunities for outdoor activities, from nature walks to hiking trails, the expectant set will be well taken care of amongst the confines of the Bacara Resort & Spa. For those looking to check out Santa Barbara in all its glory, some babymoon musts include a romantic sunset cruise, an old town Santa Barbara trolley ride and walk through Shoreline Park to view the ocean, mountains and islands (with plenty of park benches for resting!).

Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa, Hilton Head, SC Via Starwood HotelsIf you're craving the Caribbean, but don't want to leave the mainlands, this stunningly exotic resort in the Lowcountry region of South Carolina is just the place. Complete with sandy beaches, gorgeous golf courses and a plethora of bike trails and walking or running paths, there's no shortage of entertainment and (or) relaxation right at your fingertips when you stay at Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa. Not only can you enjoy some beachside yoga and float in your choice of one of their three pools (one is even covered in case it's chilly out!), but their heavenly Pea-in-a-Pod massage gives you some much needed rejuvenation that will come in handy in the months and weeks leading up to D-day.

Stowe Mountain Lodge, Stowe, VT Via Destination Hotels Whether you're expecting in the heat of summer or the dead of winter, this mountainside destination oozes natural beauty year round. In the winter, of course, Whether you're expecting in the heat of summer or the dead of winter, this mountainside destination oozes natural beauty year round. In the winter, of course, Stowe Mountain Lodge is a popular ski destination, but in the summer it offers breathtaking views and a variety of outdoor activities, from prenatal yoga to pregnancy-approved hiking (with gorgeous views of the mountains along the way). Their spa facilities are also just what the mom-to-be ordered. Their "Sacred Beginnings" treatment, in particular, incorporates a blend of products that are beneficial to mom without being harmful to baby. It may even help increase circulation (bye swollen ankles!) and help soothe stretch marks. Finish your treatment with a relaxing soak in their pool, which is open year round!

L'Auberge de Sedona, Sedona, AZ Via Lauberge Nestled on Oak Creek in Arizona's famed Red Rock country, Nestled on Oak Creek in Arizona's famed Red Rock country, L'Auberge de Sedona specializes in babymooning couples. Their package for parents-to-be who are looking to relax before the big arrival includes a $40 breakfast credit that can be used for lazy mornings eating breakfast in bed, a $200 dining credit for a romantic evening dining alongside Oak Creek, a $150 credit to use used toward a maternity spa treatment at the famed on-property L'Apothecary Spa, a welcome snack upon arrival, and a baby journal as a gift to the little one (how cute, right?). For vacationers looking to explore outside of the resort, Sedona itself offers stunning views of the steep canyon walls and pine forests that are ideal for hiking, as well as numerous art galleries and more.

Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, Maui, HI Via Maui Andaz HyattYou do have to cross the ocean to visit this Hawaiian island in the Central Pacific, but if you're a U.S. citizen you won't need your passport. However, make sure to check out these 11 tips before booking your Hawaii vacation. Maui's long been a popular romantic destination for honeymooning and babymooning couples. It's hard not to feel the love when you're surrounded by sweeping views of the West Maui mountains. Throughout the day, couples staying at the Andaz Maui can take advantage of the multiple hands-on local experiences offered on property including hula classes, coconut leaf weaving classes, sunrise and sunset yoga classes, cooking classes, coconut husking and ukulele lessons. There's also their signature Awili Spa and Salon, which offers apothecary omakase experiencing that are pregnancy-friendly. Expecting parents are sure to leave feeling recharged and reconnected before their big arrival.

Waterville Valley Resort, Waterville Valley, NH Via WatervilleLocated just a short, two-hour drive from Boston, Waterville Valley Resort is known as New Hampshire's Family Resort for a good reason. The quaint, New England village is pedestrian-friendly, with all amenities right at your fingertips including swimming and boating in a five-acre pond, a quiet beach, easy hiking trails through the White Mountain National Forest and scenic chairlift rides. Town Square is also home to dining, shopping, live outdoor music, and plenty of other outdoor activities for the active couple, including a Freedom Pass for lodging guests to enjoy many of our activities for free. The fresh and cool mountain air coupled with relaxing amenities like the beach, pool or spa, not to mention a picnic in the square or romantic restaurant for date night before two becomes three, is just what expecting parents are craving.

