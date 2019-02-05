via tripadvisor.com

Now and again, we hear of a property with such a spectacular reputation, it makes us downright giddy. Such an event happened in January of 2019 when the results of the 2019 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards were released.

Which brings us to the honor of the best hotel in the world, as ranked by millions of real vacationers. The honor was bestowed upon Tulemar Bungalows & Villas, located in the heart of Manuel Antonio, Costa Rica.

You’re probably curious about what sets this property apart from the myriad of others across the globe. Well, for starters, this 33-acre gated resort occupies a prime position on a lush hillside overlooking the Pacific Ocean. If you prefer sticking with chain hotels, find out the 10 best hotel chains in the world, ranked.

via tripadvisor.com

Accommodations are anything but ordinary. As the name suggests, guests can opt for bungalows or specialty villas. It also boasts a private beach and four sparkling pools. Another perk is the talented concierge staff of certified “Costa Rica experts,” who can coordinate authentic experiences ranging from romantic cooking classes to surf lessons.

While it’s a great getaway for couples, there are tons of family-friendly activities, too. And, between boogie boarding and zip lining, you’re bound to work up an appetite. Savor fresh fare at the on-site restaurants or enjoy in-room dining. Speaking of, you can even have a private chef come prepare a special meal at your villa. Check out some more lesser-known hotels every traveler should know about, too.

via tripadvisor.com

Okay, so this property sounds pretty epic. But don’t just take our word for it. Read what TripAdvisor users had to say about Tulemar Bungalows & Villas. One guest called it “the perfect vacation,” adding that “the best part was simply chilling on our veranda, looking out at the ocean, watching parrots fly past.” Sounds pretty darn idyllic, right? Another reviewer raved, “[We] went deep sea fishing and brought our catch to the restaurant. What a fine job they did in preparing it. Our concierge Ashley was absolutely terrific and tended to all of our needs. Would definitely visit again!” Prefer staying stateside? Read on to find out the best hotel in every U.S. state, according to customers.

Book now

Disclosure: We may earn a commission for purchases made through our links.