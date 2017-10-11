10 of the Most Gorgeous Infinity Pools Around the World
Who needs to leave the hotel when you have such incredible infinity pools?
Castello di Casole Private Estate & Spa—Casole d'Elsa, ItalyVia castellodicasole.comSitting on a hill overlooking the breathtaking Tuscan countryside, Castello di Casole's infinity pool practically blends into the vineyards stretching across the seemingly endless hills. Spending hours admiring the scenery is not unusual for Castello di Casole guests. With easy access to Florence, Siena, San Gimignano, and Chianti, the winery tours and cultural activities are limitless. After all, a glass of wine a day keeps the doctor away—or something like that.
The Resort at Pedregal—Cabo San Lucas, MexicoVia theresortatpedregal.comCarved into a cliff at the southernmost tip of Mexico's Baja California peninsula lies the quaint, serene Resort at Pedregal. Only accessible through a private tunnel, this resort truly takes you away to a private paradise. Every room offers an incredible view of the Pacific Ocean meeting the Sea of Cortez and a private plunge pool. If you take a step outside, the infinity pool will have you feeling like you are floating in the middle of the ocean, while the waves crash against the pool's edges.
Waters Edge Ridge Villa—Virgin Gorda, British Virgin IslandsVia oilnutbay.comEach and every room at the Waters Edge Ridge Villa is carefully designed with natural stone and glass—creating a very contemporary style for guests. The very family-friendly villa offers a gym, pickleball, volleyball, tennis, and kayaking opportunities. The villa's infinity pool is also a major draw—and it's for sale for $9,500,000. Here are some other healthy vacation options that will help you get in shape and relax.
Grace Santorini—Thira, GreeceVia gracehotels.comThe Grace Santorini is a boutique hotel built along the top of a volcano crater with views of the caldera. Its spacious rooms, Champagne Lounge, and complimentary 5-course breakfast are all part of this amazing hotel stay. Not to mention, the sunsets that can be viewed from the infinity lounge are absolutely astonishing. Here are some more outrageous luxury hotels and resorts.
Zemi Beach House Spa—West Indies, AnguillaVia zemibeach.comThe Zemi Beach House Spa is an actual tropical luxury. Each suite comes with a personalized Caribbean minibar, an espresso machine, and an infinity pool. A stay at the resort includes access to the full gym, incredible massages at the spa, gourmet dining, complimentary breakfast, jacuzzis with rockwall waterfalls, and weekly live music. If you really want to get the most out of your stay, upgrade to the penthouse suite for 180-degree views of the sea and the resort.
One & Only Reethi Rah—MaldivesVia oneandonlyresorts.comThe One & Only Reethi Rah in the Maldives sits amongst a plethora of coral atolls, crystal white sand, lagoons, and over 2,000 different kinds of fish—a true diver's paradise. With almost four miles of coastline, 12 beaches, and 37 private villa pools, there's no excuse to not be enjoying the warm waters. Enjoy the Maldivian sunsets from the comfort of the infinity pool overlooking the beautiful Indian Ocean.
Marina Bay Sands—SingaporeVia marinabaysands.comYou can find the largest rooftop infinity pool 57 floors up at Marina Bay Sands. The hotel offers massages with water views in the Banyan Tree Spa and a fitness club. Poolside refreshments are also available while you're taking in the views of the incredible Singapore city skyline. Here are some more beautiful destinations around the world to add to your bucket list.
Alila Villas Uluwatu—Bali, Indonesia
Via grandluxuryhotels.comA stay at Alila Villas Uluwatu means spacious rooms, complimentary yoga sessions, time in the steam room, relaxing massages, and amazing cliff views. After you spend some time in the private cabanas, head to the infinity pool and enjoy cocktails with a view of the Indian Ocean that seems to go on forever—in other words, pure serenity. If you don't want splurge, here are some all-inclusive resorts that cost less than $300 a night!
