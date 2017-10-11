Content continues below ad

Content continues below ad

Content continues below ad

Alila Villas Uluwatu—Bali, Indonesia

Via grandluxuryhotels.comA stay at Alila Villas Uluwatu means spacious rooms, complimentary yoga sessions, time in the steam room, relaxing massages, and amazing cliff views. After you spend some time in the private cabanas, head to the infinity pool and enjoy cocktails with a view of the Indian Ocean that seems to go on forever—in other words, pure serenity. If you don't want splurge, here are some all-inclusive resorts that cost less than $300 a night!