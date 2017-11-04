Napatsawan/Shutterstock

Choosing an airplane seat is both an art and a science. The decision might vary depending on our priorities; while some prefer a window or aisle seat, others would do anything to avoid sitting next to a baby. And yes, there is a safest seat on an airplane, too.

But of all of these important factors, there’s one that most of us have probably never considered: where we’ll get the best service. Although you might guess that flying in first or business class has the most perks, cabin crew members say there’s an unexpected spot in economy that could be equally advantageous. (And these are the best seats on an airplane for every type of need.)

“While most passengers tend to choose seats that are at the front of the aircraft so that they can disembark first and have a better chance of securing their preferred meal option, flight attendants know that if you’re sitting towards the back, you’ll receive the most attentive service,” flight attendant Annie Kingston wrote for Oyster.

According to Kingston, flight attendants are more likely to avoid responding to call bells from the front of the plane. Why? Answering one, she claims, “means potentially flaunting whatever item the passenger has requested to everyone else along the way.”

As you might expect, that could lead to a domino effect of special requests from other fliers. Not only could that become an additional burden to the flight attendants’ duties, but planes also don’t have enough extra vodka, pillows, earplugs, or toothbrushes on hand to appease an entire cabin of passengers. (On that note, you definitely want to avoid the pet peeves of flight attendants, too.)

“For passengers sitting near the back of the plane, however, it’s much easier to slip in that second mini bottle of wine,” Kingston wrote.

[Source: Cosmo UK]