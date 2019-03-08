This Is the Best Time to Use the Airplane Bathroom

Jordan Tan/Shutterstock

Let’s face it: You don’t want to think about what actually happens when you flush the airplane toilet, much less use one. Between the cramped, windowless room and its questionable odors, we can’t blame you for waiting until you reach our destination. But jet-setters, beware: Flying already puts a serious strain on your body, so holding it in could cause serious digestion problems.

Thankfully, your days of sitting tight on a flight are over. One flight attendant has revealed the most convenient time for you to pop a squat while 30,000 feet in the air. (Find out more secrets your flight attendant won’t tell you.)

According to former flight attendant Erika Roth, your best opportunity to use the toilet is after the pilot turns off the seatbelt sign and before drink service begins. But first, you should know the right way to get up on a flight without disturbing your neighbor.

The rationale behind this ideal window of time is simple. Because the flight has just taken off, chances are slim that many passengers need to visit the plane’s potty. This grants you some privacy to do the deed, without the pressure of someone waiting outside of the door. Just make sure you don’t stay in there for longer than 20 minutes, or a flight attendant might knock on the door, Roth warns.

Gotta do number two? If you’re worried about the smell, you probably should be. “Close quarters, poor ventilation and a lack of efficient plumbing—to be blunt, the stench can fill a cabin quickly,” Roth told Mel Magazine.

To mask any reminders of your foul business, steal the genius way flight attendants deal with smelly bathrooms. Trust us, your fellow passengers (and flight attendants!) will thank you.

[Source: Travel +Leisure]