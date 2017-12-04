Via (3)
Traveling for the holidays is stressful as it is, and trying to get the best bang for your buck when it comes to hotels can add to the mayhem (you'll definitely want to check out this list of holiday travel tips for a smoother getaway). Fortunately, TripAdvisor has compiled a list of the 10 best value hotels in America from this past fall season. Their rankings were based on having "at least a 3.5 star rating, at least a 4 bubble rating on TripAdvisor, an average fall price 20 percent below the seasonal city average, cost less than $300 per night and are categorized on TripAdvisor as a 'hotel,'" according to PR Newswire. Saving travelers an average of 32 percent on hotel costs with an average rate of $235 a night, these value hotels are a must this season.
Hotel Hive in Washington, D.C.
Hotel Hive is Washington D.C.'s very first micro hotel with guest rooms—ahem, we mean "hives"—measuring an average of 125 to 200 square feet. According to Hotel Hive's website
, "The Hive unites modern innovation with historic character. With its prime location, Hotel Hive guests can buzz about the city and return to a unique and innovative hotel experience." This modern, unique, and minimalist hotel also has a rooftop bar and a design-your-own-pizza station on the lobby level. "Hives" with bunk beds are available for those who are not traveling alone, and if you're lucky, you might even be offered a room upgrade. Did we mention pets get to stay for free?
.
Lone Star Court in Austin, Texas
Lone Star Court is where modernism and traditions perfectly mesh. "You'll enjoy a perfect pairing of modern convenience and traditional comfort in a unique blend of the past and present," reads Lone Star Court's website
. "We combine a retro aesthetic with modern design twists." Guests can sit out on their decks and relax in rocking chairs while overlooking the outdoor courtyard after enjoying their complimentary breakfast. But that's not all that's alluring about this hotel. The outdoor firepit, live music, outdoor pool inspired by country swimming holes, and complimentary bike rentals will also have you wanting to extend your stay.
.)
Hacienda Del Sol Guest Ranch Resort in Tucson, Arizona
If you're looking for peace and quiet, Hacienda Del Sol Guest Ranch Resort might be the place to be. Surrounded by incredible views of the Catalina Mountains, this luxurious historic hotel has two pools, an interior courtyard, a spa, horseback riding, a fitness room, a jacuzzi, and desert botanical gardens. In other words, a stay at this hotel is the perfect Sonoran Desert getaway. Its history is even more impressive, though—dating back to 1929. According to Hacienda Del Sol's website
, "Hacienda Del Sol is included in the National Registry of Historic Places in Arizona, and is pleased to be a member of Historic Hotels of America."
?)
Coconut Waikiki Hotel in Honolulu, Hawaii
If you've been searching for the best Hawaiian getaway deal, look no further than Coconut Waikiki Hotel
. This family-friendly boutique hotel is located close to Waikiki Beach, the shops, and the restaurants of Honolulu. When you're not out and about, the island-chic styled hotel has an outdoor heated swimming pool, a pool sundeck, a BBQ grill, and a fitness center. If you're lucky enough to get a room with views of the mountains, you can sit out on your private balcony and watch the sunrise while you're getting ready to head down to enjoy your complimentary breakfast.
!)
Quarter House Resort in New Orleans, Louisiana
Located in the historic French Quarter, you'll experience true Southern hospitality at Quarter House Resort. Each room has a private jacuzzi and there is a complimentary breakfast every Sunday in the courtyard with live music. If you're not around for Mardi Gras, not to worry–it's celebrated every Tuesday with complimentary wine, authentic NOLA cuisine, hors d'oeuvres, and more live music. Being built before the Civil War, there's also a lot of history in its walls, as well. "Today the Quarter House continues to reflect New Orleans’ unique cultural and racial diversity in both the make-up of its staff and in the ownership of the timeshares," says Quarter House's website
. "We are proud of our heritage and our place in New Orleans as an institution that welcomes people from all walks of life."
?)
Inn of the Governors in Santa Fe, New Mexico
With a complimentary breakfast overlooking the mountain sunrise, a heated outdoor pool, and a tea and sherry social hour, Inn of the Governors
truly outdoes itself. If you're looking to enjoy social hour, you can also look forward to fresh cucumber water and biscochito cookies. There's also a good chance your guest room will have a fireplace, mini bar, hand-carved furnishings, Spanish artwork, local tinwork, feather pillows, and down comforters. It's no surprise that the hotel's motto is, "Your Home in the Heart of Santa Fe."
.)
The Point Hotel & Suites in Orlando, Florida
Located alongside International Drive with Universal Studios down the road, The Point Hotel & Suites
is the ideal family getaway. Worried about the hassle of driving and parking? Not to worry, there's a free shuttle to and from EPCOT, Magic Kingdom, SeaWorld, Universal Studios, and Orlando International Premium Outlet Mall to make transportation easier than ever. If you're looking for relaxation during your stay, the outdoor swimming pool, hot tub, and drinks from the poolside cabana bar are all available. The hotel also has a tapas restaurant, a recently renovated fitness center, and a business center.
to add to your bucket list!)
The Hotel of South Beach in Miami, Florida
With an incredible rooftop pool bar view of the Miami sunrise, who wouldn't want to stay in The Hotel of South Beach? You won't find The Hotel's furniture and designs anywhere else—everything was handmade for its guests, from the airbrushed tiles to the mosaic door pulls. According to The Hotel's website
, "The colors of the sand, sea, and sky surround and inspire you as custom-crafted furniture, soft, satin-ribboned pillows, rain showers and luxurious pillowtop beds make every moment unforgettable." Not to mention, between the hotel's two restaurants and four bars, you'll never run out of things to do.
!)
Bahia Resort Hotel in San Diego, California
Picture yourself surrounded by palm trees, tropical gardens, San Diego Beach, and crystal clear waters. That's what you can expect at Bahia Resort Hotel
. Bringing joy and relaxation to families since 1953, this hotel has everything. Tennis courts, a free cruise aboard Bahia Belle, a breakfast buffet, a bar, a video arcade, and a hydrotherapy pool are just some of the things you can look forward to. There's even a private beach where you can rent complimentary cabana chairs while soaking up the sun next to Mission Bay. When's the next flight to San Diego?
, though.)
Mayflower Park Hotel in Seattle, Washington
Located in the heart of downtown Seattle, the Mayflower Park Hotel received the honor of being the "Best Historic Hotel" at the Historic Hotels of America’s annual conference—and it's evident as to why. "Built in 1927 by local owners, the Bergonian (now the Mayflower Park Hotel) was one of Seattle’s finest hotels, and now 90 years later, it is still locally owned and is still an important part of our community," reads the Mayflower Park Hotel website
. Its convenient location, lounge, and restaurant are just a few of the many reasons for Mayflower Park be your go-to Seattle hotel.
)
[Source: PR Newswire and TripAdvisor]