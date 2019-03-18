Why You Should Book Your Next Disney Vacation Through Sam’s Club

George Sheldon/Shutterstock

Rarely do customers leave Sam’s Club without a few extras in their bag due to their great prices. Now, a trip to the superstore to pick up these things you should always buy at Sam’s Club could also end in a trip to a Disney park.

Sam’s Club recently announced it’s offering a new service to help members save on travel and entertainment, including on trips to Walt Disney World or Disneyland. Savings are also available on popular hotels and resorts, movie tickets, and car rentals.

Members can now purchase tickets to a Walt Disney World theme park starting at $42 per day, a savings of up to $70 off the gate price. All tickets include FastPass which allows you to reserve access to every family member’s favorite attractions. These savings alone are enough to pay for the $45 per year Sam’s Club membership… though there are ways to shop at Sam’s Club without a membership.

Families who want to go all in on their trip can get 4 Park Magic tickets for a day each in the Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom. Prices start at $87.25 a day, a slight discount from the $89 per day tickets that Disney touts on their website. There are options for After Hours tickets as well, which allows you to enjoy the park at night, along with special discounts for Florida residents. Only want one day with the Mouse on your trip? No worries—Sam’s Club is also offering discounts on tickets to Universal Orlando Resort where you can purchase tickets for two days and get an additional three days for free. Don’t forget to check out the best Disney resorts to book on your trip.

Those looking to go West are also in on savings. The new service also includes up to 30 percent off Disneyland Resort tickets Southern California residents also get in on the deals with a special offer of three-day tickets starting at $53 a day.

If you’re looking at these other family vacation options, the new Sam’s Club service also offers discounts on hotels, theme parks, and attractions nationwide, including Busch Gardens, Disney on Broadway, and Seaworld.