Get a Look Inside the Airport That Won “Best in the World” for Seven Straight Years

If you’ve ever experienced a long layover, insane delay, or red-eye flight, you probably associate airports with feelings of misery and despair. But Singapore is on track to changing all of that. They began remodeling the Changi International Airport in 2014, a project that cost at least $1.7 billion, and their new addition opened its doors to the public in April 2019. And the results are absolutely incredible. It’s so stunning you’ll want to make sure you never do these 17 things at the airport next time you go.

Jewel Changi Airport Devt.

Leading consumer aviation website Skytrax has named Changi International the best airport in the world for seven years running. And it’s easy to see why. Not only does it run efficiently and offer luxurious amenities, but travelers passing through can also gawk at its stunning—and sometimes utterly unreal!—architecture.

Jewel Changi Airport Devt.

The can’t-miss sight at this airport is its new multi-purpose facility called the Jewel. Located outside Terminal 1 (in a space once used for airport parking), the 1.4 million square foot complex features 10 levels of forest-like gardens, an indoor waterfall, a hotel, and hundreds of dining and shopping options. And yet airport facilities such as the Jewel aren’t the only beautiful aspect of airports, check out the most beautiful airport landings in the world.

Jewel Changi Airport Devt.

“Not only will Jewel capture the hearts and minds of travelers and boost Singapore’s appeal as a transit hub, it will enhance the Changi Airport experience for our passengers and visitors,” Jewel Changi Airport Development CEO Jean Hung said.

Jewel Changi Airport Devt.We couldn’t have said it better. On the top level of the Jewel resides the Canopy Park, which is divided into several sections including a botanical garden, a nature walk with animal-shaped topiary, and a pair of hedge mazes. The park also features a pair of “Sky Nets” suspended 26 and 82 feet off the ground.

Jewel Changi Airport Devt.

If you aren’t impressed already, get this: just one of the Jewel’s three main attractions includes a 131-foot indoor waterfall called the Rain Vortex—the world’s tallest indoor waterfall. And let’s not forget the five-story-tall garden called Forest Valley. No big deal.

Jewel Changi Airport Devt.

Of course, the Jewel includes amenities to keep the kids entertained, too. The Discovery Slide, an art sculpture that doubles as a children’s slide, also provides great views of the Rain Vortex and Forest Valley. Mist puffs wafting across the entire complex make it appear as though the children are playing among the clouds. It’s no surprise why this airport has been dubbed the best in the world for its amenities, but here’s the most reliable airport in the United States.

Jewel Changi Airport Devt.

Last (but certainly not least!), brave passersby can walk along the glass-bottom Canopy Bridge, which sits 75 feet in the air. Try at your own risk!

Jewel Changi Airport Devt.

We challenge you to think of a better way to make the most of your airport layover.