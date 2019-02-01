Skip links
These Are the Cheapest Days to Fly in 2019

Morgan CutoloFeb 01

Bon voyage—on a budget!

Here Are the Exact Days to Book the Cheapest Flights in 2018Ditty_about_summer/Shutterstock

High airfare prices might be holding you back from taking your dream vacation. If your travel dates are flexible, though, booking on a specific day can save you a lot of money and keep you within your budget. When doing your research, make sure you don’t fall for these popular travel tips that are no longer true.

We spoke to the data crunchers at KAYAK who calculated the median airfare for every day this year and found the cheapest days to book flights. The travel experts also mentioned that it’s important to remember that what matters most when it comes to finding a good deal on airfare is how far in advance you purchase your tickets. Here is how far in advance you should book based on region:

  • North America, the Caribbean, and South America = 1 month in advance
  • Central America = 3 months in advance
  • South Pacific = 4 months in advance
  • Africa = 5 months in advance
  • Asia, Middle East, and Europe = 6 months in advance

Check out the lists below and start planning your getaway! If you need some inspiration on where to travel, check out the best budget travel destinations for 2019.

Month

Cheapest Day (Domestic)

Median Airfare

January

January 27

$194

February

February 3

$215

March

March 6

$234

April

April 28

$217

May

May 5

$220

June

June 2

$247

July

July 4 & 11

$217

August

August 24

$240

September

September 8 & 15

$220

October

October 27

$212

November

November 30

$208

December

December 1

$201

Month

Cheapest Day (International)

Median Airfare

January

January 19

$562

February

February 22

$582

March

March 5

$600

April

April 26

$566

May

May 3

$592

June

June 2

$754

July

July 28

$777

August

August 23

$681

September

September 27

$617

October

October 25 & 26

$583

November

November 23

$575

December

December 2

$626

To save even more money on your trip, check out these secrets to travel cheap, according to travel agents.

