These Are the Cheapest Days to Fly in 2019

Ditty_about_summer/Shutterstock
High airfare prices might be holding you back from taking your dream vacation. If your travel dates are flexible, though, booking on a specific day can save you a lot of money and keep you within your budget. When doing your research, make sure you don’t fall for these popular travel tips that are no longer true.
We spoke to the data crunchers at KAYAK who calculated the median airfare for every day this year and found the cheapest days to book flights. The travel experts also mentioned that it’s important to remember that what matters most when it comes to finding a good deal on airfare is how far in advance you purchase your tickets. Here is how far in advance you should book based on region:
- North America, the Caribbean, and South America = 1 month in advance
- Central America = 3 months in advance
- South Pacific = 4 months in advance
- Africa = 5 months in advance
- Asia, Middle East, and Europe = 6 months in advance
Check out the lists below and start planning your getaway! If you need some inspiration on where to travel, check out the best budget travel destinations for 2019.
|
Month
|
Cheapest Day (Domestic)
|
Median Airfare
|
January
|
January 27
|
$194
|
February
|
February 3
|
$215
|
March
|
March 6
|
$234
|
April
|
April 28
|
$217
|
May
|
May 5
|
$220
|
June
|
June 2
|
$247
|
July
|
July 4 & 11
|
$217
|
August
|
August 24
|
$240
|
September
|
September 8 & 15
|
$220
|
October
|
October 27
|
$212
|
November
|
November 30
|
$208
|
December
|
December 1
|
$201
|
Month
|
Cheapest Day (International)
|
Median Airfare
|
January
|
January 19
|
$562
|
February
|
February 22
|
$582
|
March
|
March 5
|
$600
|
April
|
April 26
|
$566
|
May
|
May 3
|
$592
|
June
|
June 2
|
$754
|
July
|
July 28
|
$777
|
August
|
August 23
|
$681
|
September
|
September 27
|
$617
|
October
|
October 25 & 26
|
$583
|
November
|
November 23
|
$575
|
December
|
December 2
|
$626
To save even more money on your trip, check out these secrets to travel cheap, according to travel agents.