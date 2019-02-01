These Are the Cheapest Days to Fly in 2019

Ditty_about_summer/Shutterstock

High airfare prices might be holding you back from taking your dream vacation. If your travel dates are flexible, though, booking on a specific day can save you a lot of money and keep you within your budget. When doing your research, make sure you don’t fall for these popular travel tips that are no longer true.

We spoke to the data crunchers at KAYAK who calculated the median airfare for every day this year and found the cheapest days to book flights. The travel experts also mentioned that it’s important to remember that what matters most when it comes to finding a good deal on airfare is how far in advance you purchase your tickets. Here is how far in advance you should book based on region:

North America, the Caribbean, and South America = 1 month in advance

Central America = 3 months in advance

South Pacific = 4 months in advance

Africa = 5 months in advance

Asia, Middle East, and Europe = 6 months in advance

Check out the lists below and start planning your getaway! If you need some inspiration on where to travel, check out the best budget travel destinations for 2019.

Month Cheapest Day (Domestic) Median Airfare January January 27 $194 February February 3 $215 March March 6 $234 April April 28 $217 May May 5 $220 June June 2 $247 July July 4 & 11 $217 August August 24 $240 September September 8 & 15 $220 October October 27 $212 November November 30 $208 December December 1 $201

Month Cheapest Day (International) Median Airfare January January 19 $562 February February 22 $582 March March 5 $600 April April 26 $566 May May 3 $592 June June 2 $754 July July 28 $777 August August 23 $681 September September 27 $617 October October 25 & 26 $583 November November 23 $575 December December 2 $626

To save even more money on your trip, check out these secrets to travel cheap, according to travel agents.