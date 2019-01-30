This City Has the Worst Bed Bug Infestation in America

Akos Nagy/Shutterstock

This is one superlative no one wants their city to win. Pest control company Orkin recently released its Top 50 Bed Bug Cities list, compiled with data of the places where Orkin performed the most treatments for bed bugs from December 2018 through November 2019. The reality is that bed bugs have shown up in cities and towns all across America, from mansions to cramped apartments. They’ve been increasing in number in the United States since the turn of the century due to increased travel and limitations on certain insecticides, but numbers have been especially high in these cities. There’s not too much you can do to stop them; early detection is critical because there is no foolproof way to keep them out of your home. Here are the warning signs you’re about to have a bed bug problem.

Taking first place on the list—and stealing the not-so-coveted top spot from Baltimore which held it for three years in a row—was Washington, D.C. Clearly, bed bugs love the Chesapeake Bay area. These two cities were followed, in order, by Chicago; Los Angeles; and Columbus, Ohio, which all retained their spots from last year to round out the top (bottom?) five.

Cities six through ten were New York; Detroit; Cincinnati; Indianapolis; and Atlanta. Indianapolis, at spot nine in 2020, jumped a whopping five spots from last year. Indiana’s capital, new to the top ten, moved Philadelphia out of the leading cities (though it only dropped to number 12). No matter where you are, beds aren’t the only places you’ll find these pests—this is how to find (and get rid of) bed bugs in your car.

So if you live in or are visiting any of these cities, it’s wise to be a little more vigilant about your susceptibility to bed bugs and maybe stock up on a bed bug killer like this. According to the CDC, bed bugs often come into contact with people by way of luggage, bags, clothes, bedding, furniture, or anywhere they can easily hide and hitch a ride. Always inspect hotel rooms or any place you might be staying—here’s a guide to how to do so properly. Now, make sure you know these 16 secrets for getting rid of bed bugs.