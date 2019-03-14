The Cleanest Airlines in the World, According to Passengers

You’re going to want to book your next trip with one of these carriers.

IM_photo/Shutterstock

If you’re a frequent flyer, you know how dirty airplanes can be. Who knows what the last three people did in the seat before you? Once you get tired of the judgmental glances from your fellow passengers while you wipe down your tray table and headrest, you’ll want to book your next flight with one of these airlines that have just been voted the cleanest in the world. Don’t overlook this area that is actually the germiest place on the whole airplane when you’re doing your quick wipe down also.

Skytrax’s World Airline Awards recently announced their list of winners. One of the categories they rank is the world’s cleanest aircraft cabins. Passengers rate various airline’s “cleanliness and presentation of seat areas, tables, carpets, cabin panels, and washrooms.” Coming in at the top spot for 2018 is ANA All Nippon Airways, the largest airline in Japan based on fleet size. Once you book your trip on one of these clean airlines, make sure you know about these things you should never do on an airplane.

Lex Rayton/imageBROKER/Shutterstock

Finishing out the top five are EVA Air, Asiana Airlines, Singapore Airlines, and Japan Airlines—all Asian carriers. Check out the remaining top 30 below.

ANA All Nippon Airways EVA Air Asiana Airlines Singapore Airlines Japan Airlines Cathay Pacific Airways Qatar Airways Swiss International Air Lines Hainan Airlines Lufthansa Korean Air Cathay Dragon Austrian Airlines China Airlines Thai Airways Garuda Indonesia China Southern Airlines Bangkok Airways Emirates Air New Zealand Etihad Airways Qantas Airways Hong Kong Airlines KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Finnair Oman Air Virgin Australia Air France Turkish Airlines Philippine Airlines

These airlines might feature squeaky clean planes, but you’re not out of the woods yet—you’ll want to make sure to avoid the dirtiest spots in airports, too.