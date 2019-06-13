This State Has the Cleanest Gas Station Bathrooms in the Country

If FOGST (fear of gas station toilets) keeps you up at night, we have some good news. Gas station restrooms are cleaning up their acts. Find out which state sits on the throne for the tidiest toilet.

Sergio Foto/Shutterstock

Hitting the road this summer? After you plan your route, you may want to find the top-rated gas station restrooms across the country, especially if you are one of the 40 percent of travelers that worry about having to use the restroom and not knowing where to find a clean one. For better or worse, the dirtiest thing at gas stations is actually not the bathroom.

GasBuddy, best known for tracking gas prices across the United States, conducted a survey that looked at the top-rated gas station restrooms in each of the 50 states.

The survey, conducted between September 2016 and April 2019, looked at brands with at least 20 locations in a state. The big winner on the cleanliness list: Maverick led the pack with top spots in six states, with Irving, Kwick Trip, and Sinclair tied for second place with top spots in three states. Buc-ee’s was top bowl earning the highest-rated gas station restrooms in the nation. And the state with the cleanest gas station bathrooms is…Nebraska, which sat on the throne as the state with the highest overall restroom rating. Though you can feel a little better about using a gas station bathroom, especially in Nebraska, you still shouldn’t be buying these 15 things at gas stations.

You may find relief in learning that gas station restroom cleanliness is on the rise. Frank Beard, convenience store and retail trends analyst at GasBuddy, was quoted as saying, “The reputation of gas station restrooms has cleaned up significantly in the past three years, with brands making concentrated efforts to make their facilities sparkle.” He also noted that Maverick and Sinclair doubled and tripled their share of states with the top-rated restrooms in the span of a year, further proving the competition is overflowing at gas station restrooms nationwide. You can feel even better about stopping at a gas station once you know where to find the cheapest gas in every state.