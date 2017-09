Time for tennis via naplesgrande.comThe chic, recently renovated Naples Grande Beach Resort on Florida's Gulf Coast is offering a $50 resort credit for each night over Columbus Day weekend to use for beach activities, improving your tennis game, golfing, relaxing spa treatments, or dining. (Note: The resort closed for repairs after Hurricane Irma, but expects to be fully operational by September 30.)

Luxe beach via thecolonypalmbeach.com Tony Palm Beach isn't often associated with discounts, but Tony Palm Beach isn't often associated with discounts, but The Colony , a boutique stunner, is offering a two-night stay for two people for just $500, and they're throwing in breakfast, valet parking, and Wi-Fi, too. Check out the list of our favorite small town beaches

Content continues below ad

The Suite Life via wmiamihotel.com Located in the downtown Brickell neighborhood, the Located in the downtown Brickell neighborhood, the W Hotel Miami has a location right near great dining and shopping as well as special rates for Columbus weekend starting at just $179. Ask for the "Mind Your Business" deal and you'll get complimentary Wi-Fi and 50 percent off suite upgrades.

Nature, city-style via 1hotels.com The stylish hotel The stylish hotel 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge in Brooklyn, New York is offering 30 percent off their regular rates over Columbus Day Weekend, so you can enjoy the changing leaves in the city and gorgeous Manhattan views from the bridge, the Promenade, or even a kayak. Plus, they're throwing in a donation to The Nature Conservancy on behalf of environmental causes. Interested in serious leaf-peeping? Try one of these 11 road trips for stunning foliage

South Beach splendor via 1hotels.com Want beachy Miami instead of urban Miami? The cool Want beachy Miami instead of urban Miami? The cool 1 Hotel South Beach —with a beachfront location and a pool on the roof—may be just the choice. Rooms start at $422 per night Columbus Day weekend, with 30 percent off regular stay rates and flexible cancellation policies. Can't make it to the beach? Here are our favorite beach-y movies to help transport you there.

Content continues below ad

Big Easy getaway via old77hotel.com The art-filled boutique The art-filled boutique Old No. 77 Hotel and Chandlery in New Orleans has a special offer that's great for a long weekend getaway. You save 20 percent when you stay of 4 nights or more, with rooms starting from $195 per night. Check out these incredible hotel amenities that are worth booking a room for alone.

Lone-Star weekend via thestanthonyhotel.com The historic hotel The historic hotel St. Anthony Hotel in San Antonio, Texas is offering 15 percent off their best rates Columbus Day weekend if you stay three nights—just ask for "Daily 15." Plus, if you're a member of the Starwood Preferred Guest program you get an additional 5 percent off.

Bikes & brews via manorvail.com Over Columbus Day weekend, Over Columbus Day weekend, Manor Vail Lodge in Vail, Colorado is offering a "Bikes & Brews" package that includes breakfast, one-day cruiser bike rentals and a bike map, plus a 6-pack of local Colorado-brewed fall beer with snacks. Love biking? These are the most bike-friendly cities in every state

Content continues below ad

Desert chic via mountainshadows.com The new The new Mountain Shadows resort near Camelback Mountain in Scottsdale, Arizona is as modern as can be, with chic rooms and sexy glassed in showers you have to see to believe. For Columbus Day weekend, their rates start at $319 and they're offering a fourth-night free deal that brings that down to $240. Find out the 13 secrets the front desk clerk at your hotel won't tell you

Resort life via fairmont.com The th and Labor Day—picture bands, fireworks, and activities all weekend long—but they do offer a great "Unplug and Play" package that includes a $100 daily resort credit to be used toward the resort's incredible Well & Being Spa or at any of the resort's restaurants, including Bourbon Steak and The Hacienda. Rates start at $469 Columbus Day weekend. The Fairmont Scottsdale Princess in Arizona doesn't do it up for Columbus Day the way they do for July 4and Labor Day—picture bands, fireworks, and activities all weekend long—but they do offer a great "Unplug and Play" package that includes a $100 daily resort credit to be used toward the resort's incredible Well & Being Spa or at any of the resort's restaurants, including Bourbon Steak and The Hacienda. Rates start at $469 Columbus Day weekend.

San Diego for families via sandiego.org Hotels across San Diego are offering special deals allowing kids to travel for free in October, including over Columbus Day weekend. A variety of properties are participating with kids eat free deals, but you'll want to check out the Hotels across San Diego are offering special deals allowing kids to travel for free in October, including over Columbus Day weekend. A variety of properties are participating with kids eat free deals, but you'll want to check out the promotion and see what's available when you're ready to book.

Content continues below ad