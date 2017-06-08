13 Can’t-Miss Columbus Day Weekend Travel Deals You Need to Book
Whether you're looking for the last gasp of sun and surf before winter starts, a fun city getaway, a steamy desert weekend by the pool, or hiking in the crisp, cool mountains, we've got the travel deals for you.
Golfer's paradisevia pontevedra.comGolfers, rejoice: The oceanfront Ponte Vedra Inn and Club in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida is offering a whopping 25 percent off over Columbus Day weekend. Stay here and you can relax on the shore, play tennis, or hit a round of golf. Here's how to improve your golf game in a hurry.
Time for tennis
via naplesgrande.comThe chic, recently renovated Naples Grande Beach Resort on Florida's Gulf Coast is offering a $50 resort credit for each night over Columbus Day weekend to use for beach activities, improving your tennis game, golfing, relaxing spa treatments, or dining. (Note: The resort closed for repairs after Hurricane Irma, but expects to be fully operational by September 30.)
Luxe beachvia thecolonypalmbeach.comTony Palm Beach isn't often associated with discounts, but The Colony, a boutique stunner, is offering a two-night stay for two people for just $500, and they're throwing in breakfast, valet parking, and Wi-Fi, too. Check out the list of our favorite small town beaches.
The Suite Lifevia wmiamihotel.comLocated in the downtown Brickell neighborhood, the W Hotel Miami has a location right near great dining and shopping as well as special rates for Columbus weekend starting at just $179. Ask for the "Mind Your Business" deal and you'll get complimentary Wi-Fi and 50 percent off suite upgrades.
Nature, city-stylevia 1hotels.comThe stylish hotel 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge in Brooklyn, New York is offering 30 percent off their regular rates over Columbus Day Weekend, so you can enjoy the changing leaves in the city and gorgeous Manhattan views from the bridge, the Promenade, or even a kayak. Plus, they're throwing in a donation to The Nature Conservancy on behalf of environmental causes. Interested in serious leaf-peeping? Try one of these 11 road trips for stunning foliage.
South Beach splendorvia 1hotels.comWant beachy Miami instead of urban Miami? The cool 1 Hotel South Beach—with a beachfront location and a pool on the roof—may be just the choice. Rooms start at $422 per night Columbus Day weekend, with 30 percent off regular stay rates and flexible cancellation policies. Can't make it to the beach? Here are our favorite beach-y movies to help transport you there.
Big Easy getawayvia old77hotel.comThe art-filled boutique Old No. 77 Hotel and Chandlery in New Orleans has a special offer that's great for a long weekend getaway. You save 20 percent when you stay of 4 nights or more, with rooms starting from $195 per night. Check out these incredible hotel amenities that are worth booking a room for alone.
Lone-Star weekendvia thestanthonyhotel.comThe historic hotel St. Anthony Hotel in San Antonio, Texas is offering 15 percent off their best rates Columbus Day weekend if you stay three nights—just ask for "Daily 15." Plus, if you're a member of the Starwood Preferred Guest program you get an additional 5 percent off.
Bikes & brewsvia manorvail.comOver Columbus Day weekend, Manor Vail Lodge in Vail, Colorado is offering a "Bikes & Brews" package that includes breakfast, one-day cruiser bike rentals and a bike map, plus a 6-pack of local Colorado-brewed fall beer with snacks. Love biking? These are the most bike-friendly cities in every state.
Desert chicvia mountainshadows.comThe new Mountain Shadows resort near Camelback Mountain in Scottsdale, Arizona is as modern as can be, with chic rooms and sexy glassed in showers you have to see to believe. For Columbus Day weekend, their rates start at $319 and they're offering a fourth-night free deal that brings that down to $240. Find out the 13 secrets the front desk clerk at your hotel won't tell you.
Resort lifevia fairmont.comThe Fairmont Scottsdale Princess in Arizona doesn't do it up for Columbus Day the way they do for July 4th and Labor Day—picture bands, fireworks, and activities all weekend long—but they do offer a great "Unplug and Play" package that includes a $100 daily resort credit to be used toward the resort's incredible Well & Being Spa or at any of the resort's restaurants, including Bourbon Steak and The Hacienda. Rates start at $469 Columbus Day weekend.
San Diego for familiesvia sandiego.orgHotels across San Diego are offering special deals allowing kids to travel for free in October, including over Columbus Day weekend. A variety of properties are participating with kids eat free deals, but you'll want to check out the promotion and see what's available when you're ready to book.
L.A. A-list stylevia thelondonwesthollywood.comThe glam The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills—with its cabana-lined rooftop pool and cigar concierge—offers starting rates over Columbus Day from $379, including a whopping $100 food and beverage credit with a two-night minimum stay. Use your credit for the Sunday jazz brunch at Boxwood on the Roof, the hotel's gorgeous open-air restaurant.
