Stowe Mountain Lodge, Vermont via destinationhotels.comIf you're a fan of skiing, snowboarding, or hacked hot chocolates by the fireplace, Stowe Mountain Lodge's Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts will have you packing your bags and ready to go immediately. Guests can book by end-of-day November 29, 2017 and save 20 percent on luxury accommodations for midweek and select weekend stays through December 1, 2018—which means you just saved on next year's ski trip too.

ME by Meliá, ME Miami via melia.comME by Meliá, ME Miami opened its doors in July 2016 in the heart of bustling Downtown Miami as a unique blend of European style and Spanish charm. ME Miami will be offering a Cyber Monday deal exclusively for bookings on Monday, November 27. Guests looking to travel to Miami through September 30, 2018, will receive 40 percent off on Monday night stays, 30 percent off on Tuesday night stays, and 20 percent off on Wednesday night stays. This offer isn't being advertised, so you'll have to call the hotel directly to book it. It may be cold enough this winter that you'll find yourself using it quickly (and if you do, study our holiday travel tips).

Destination Hotels across America via destinationhotels.comThis Cyber Monday travel deal is really great because it's good for properties across the entire country. For just one week, November 23 through November 29, 2017, guests can save up to 40 percent at all Destination Hotels. Make more memories on the Maine coast (maybe you'll catch a glimpse of these native puffins), experience more unforgettable nights in New Orleans, Richmond or Seattle, escape to more seasonal beach hot spots in Hawaii and California, or seek out mountain adventures in Colorado and the Pacific Northwest. Travel dates are from December 1, 2017, through December 1, 2018.

The Langham, New York via langhamhotels.comGuests who would like to book a stay at Langham Place, New York (soon to be The Langham, New York), for a stay occurring within the first three months of 2018 (January, February, March) will receive the best available rate and an additional $150 credit, applicable towards Private Kitchen (in-room dining) and Chuan Body + Soul (treatments or retail purchases). Use promotion code CYBERSALE November 24 through November 27, 2017, at the time of booking through The Langham's website. You might want to review these New York-born phrases before your big trip.

Content continues below ad

Princess Cruises, international and domestic routes via princess.comThis Cyber Monday, you'll find yourself sailing right into a $1,000 discount per stateroom plus reduced fares for third and fourth guests. Guests will also receive 50 percent off deposits, now only $50, on Cyber Monday when booked on Princess.com. You'll be able to travel on your reduced fares from winter 2017 through spring 2018. Check out these expert tricks for flawless cruising too.

The Watergate Hotel, Washington, D.C. via thewatergatehotel.comGood news for fans of Washington, D.C. and political hopefuls: The Watergate Hotel is offering 25 percent off their best available rates and throwing in complimentary breakfast for one morning for up to two guests when you book directly through their website. Bookings must take place between November 16, 2017, and November 30, 2017, and travel must occur between November 16, 2017, and March 31, 2018.

Mexico Grand Hotels, Los Cabos, Mexico haciendaencantada.comIf you're a fan of all things beachy, you'll be excited for this Cyber Monday special. From November 23 through November 27, travelers can book rooms at Hacienda Encantada Resort & Residences starting at $176 per night and at Marina Fiesta starting at $137 per night plus tax, which is a 50 percent savings. To sweeten the deal, guests who take advantage of the Hotel & Flight bundle will receive a 60 percent discount at either resort. Both promotions are valid for travel through December 2018, although some restrictions and blackout dates may apply. You'll need to book directly with the Mexico Grand Hotels.

Palace Resorts, Mexico and Jamaica via palaceresorts.comIf you're desperate for some sunshine and relaxation to rid yourself of holiday stress, Palace Resorts is offering 55 percent off their standard rates for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. They're even offering kids and teens free stays with accompanying adults, which is a major additional bonus at this already popular chain of all-inclusive resorts. If you book three or more nights you'll also get up to $1,500 in resort credits to use on exotic tours, golf, spa treatments, and more. Transfers to and from the local airport are free too. You need to book your trip between November 24 to 26 of this year, and travel by December 23, 2018. You know what that means? You just booked the best new Christmas tradition ever.

Content continues below ad

Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, Atlantic City, New Jersey via theborgata.comThe top Vegas-style casino on the east coast, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, is offering over 25 percent off Classic Rooms and over 35 percent off Fiore Suites with rooms starting at $79/night. This deal is available to anyone who books from November 26 to 30 of this year using the codes CYB79 for classic rooms, CYB109 for fiore suites. The discounted rates are valid for select dates through February 2018.

Hotel Saranac, Lake Saranac, New York via hotelsaranac.comTo celebrate turning 90 years old, Hotel Saranac is offering a $90 credit per stay valid for stays January 8, 2018, through May 31, 2018. The deal must be booked on November 27, 2017, and rates start at $129 per night, which is a steal for this gem in the Adirondacks. The credit can be used at Hotel Saranac's Ampersand Salon & Spa, food and beverage venues, and retail shops, and a portion of the credit can also be used toward the nightly rate. The discount is only available by booking online.

Spring Creek Ranch, Jackson, Wyoming via springcreekranch.comThe Spring Creek Ranch is a 1,000-acre property that rings true Western spirit. This lust-worthy mountain resort is nestled atop East Gros Ventre Butte, 700 feet above the high mountain valley of Jackson Hole, with Grand Teton National park north, the National Elk refuge to the east, and Yellowstone close by. For Cyber Monday, Spring Creek Ranch is offering guests a two-night stay with the third night free, plus get 50 percent off a one-hour massage at the Wilderness Adventure Spa, the ideal place to hang your (cowboy) hat when visiting Jackson. You must call the hotel to book and receive this offer, at (800) 443-6198, as it's only available for booking on November 27, 2017, with travel taking place between December 1, 2017, and January 31, 2018.

Preferred Hotels & Resorts, worldwide via preferredhotels.comThe world's largest independent hotel brand, Preferred Hotels & Resorts, is offering members of its iPrefer Rewards program up to 30 percent off at hundreds of properties around the globe. With nightly rates as low as $44 in India, $55 in Mexico, $72 in Kenya, and $92 in the U.S., consider this the sign you've been looking for to finally book that much-needed vacation. Members receive three times the points when taking advantage of their Cyber Monday offer, which can be redeemed for cash-value reward certificates for use during future stays. The deal must be booked by November 30, 2017, on iPrefer.com or the iPrefer app using offer code MKTSSA.

Content continues below ad

Dukes London, London, England via dukeshotel.comTypically a jaunt to one of London's most luxurious hotels comes at a hefty price tag, but this year, DUKES LONDON will be offering big savings in the spirit of Black Friday. For 24 hours on November 24, 2017, the historic boutique hotel will be offering up to 40 percent off on stays in January, February, and March 2018. If you happen to run into the Queen, know she'll never eat these foods, so don't offer her any.

Sailrock Resort, Turks and Caicos via sailrockresort.comThis Black Friday through Cyber Monday, Sailrock Resort, a new resort located in South Caicos in the Turk and Caicos island chain, is offering a deal that will bring travelers to island paradise. Travelers who book a stay in a Beachfront Villa on November 24 through November 27, 2017 will receive a 50 percent off villas. Travel must take place between January 1, 2018, and November 19, 2018, with a minimum of four nights.

Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Puerto Rico Golf & Beach Resort, Puerto Rico via wyndhamhotels.comBook between November 24 and 27 of this year and receive up to 55 percent off the best available rates. Travel must take place between January 1, 2018, and September 30, 2018 with a two night minimum, which shouldn't be a problem since you're in the mood for a long tropical weekend anyway, right?

Hard Rock Hotel, San Diego, California via hardrockhotelsd.comIn honor of Black Friday, Hard Rock Hotel San Diego will be celebrating with a four-day sale, offering some of the hotel's best rates of the year. Guests can book between Friday, November 24 and Monday, November 27, 2017 to receive a $99 per night rate, valid through January 15, 2018.

Content continues below ad