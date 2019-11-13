Your Next International Delta Flight Is About to Get A Lot More Luxurious

Customers booked on Delta’s international routes will be flying high now that it has launched its Main Cabin experience. Designed to feel like an elevated dining experience, the new service will have customers enjoying complimentary bellinis as part of a “Welcome Aboard” cocktail and hot towel service.

“This is about investing in every single customer who chooses Delta, no matter where they sit on the plane,” said Allison Ausband, Delta’s Senior Vice President—In-Flight Service. “The thoughtful touches we’re investing in throughout the new Main Cabin experience were designed by flight attendants with one goal in mind—delivering an exceptional experience that our customers will rave about and one that our team, the best in the business, is proud to deliver.”

Courtesy Delta Air Lines The new service will be offered on all international flights scheduled for 6 1/2 hours or longer, as well as shorter international flights where Delta One or Delta Premium Select is offered, according to a company press release. If you’re on an international flight, no matter what airline, keep in mind these 16 essential tips for flying overseas.

Surprises on the menu

Fresher options and healthier ingredients are on the menu. Think Caprese salad with fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, and basil pesto, or Harissa shrimp with shaved apple, celery, and arugula topped off with Ben & Jerry’s ice cream for dessert. That’s a far cry from these foods you should never eat on an airplane! Upgrades also give a nod to the airline’s sustainability commitment with dinnerware made from 30% bio-based materials that are 100% recyclable, eliminating the need for a tray mat.

Vetted by Delta customers and crew

Courtesy Delta Air Lines The reinvented Main Cabin service was tested on more than 700 flights between Portland, Oregon and Tokyo’s Narita International Airport during the past year, during almost 14,000 hours of flight time, with information curated from over 1,800 customer surveys, crew feedback, and input from a design team comprised of 24 flight attendants.

Additional international onboard enhancements include recently upgraded amenity kits carefully curated to help customers arrive at their destination feeling rested and refreshed, along with earbuds and headsets. Delta’s new international Main Cabin service is part of the airline’s multibillion-dollar investment in the overall customer experience. Read on to find out the 20 best airlines when it comes to customer service.