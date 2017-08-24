Raise your hand if Dirty Dancing is one of your favorite dance movies, or just one of your favorite movies, period. If that’s you, prepare for the best news you’re going to hear all day: The Kellerman’s is a real resort. Yes, superfans, we’re talking about the famous resort that Baby (Jennifer Grey) and Johnny (Patrick Swayze) stayed at in Dirty Dancing. The best part? You can stay in it for as low as $75 per night.

via mtnlakelodge.comIn real life, the Kellerman’s is actually located in Pembroke, Virginia, nestled amongst the Blue Ridge Mountains, and it’s called Mountain Lake Lodge. Regardless of its different name and location, Mountain Lake Lodge is everything a die-hard Dirty Dancing fan could’ve asked for. The resort offers Dirty Dancing-themed weekends, consisting of a tour of where the movie was filmed, group dance lessons, a scavenger hunt, and of course, a dance party in Mary’s barn. And—no surprise here—the Lodge claims that you’ll have “the time of your life.” (Did you know Dirty Dancing‘s soundtrack is rated the fifth best-selling of all time?)

For those who just want to get away, the resort offers plenty of year-round activities not related to the film. During the colder months, visitors can enjoy a two-day winter carnival (including rock wall climbing, carnival games, and an inflatable obstacle course) and during the summer, lodgers can take a trip down the world’s tallest inflatable water slide, play soccer inside of a “bubble ball,” get lost climbing and ziplining in the treetops, practice your archery skills, bathe in the outdoor pool, relax in the outdoor hot tub, roast s’mores over a bonfire pit, and much, much more.

If you have time, take a trip down Virginia’s Blue Ridge Parkway, the longest scenic route in America, to see absolutely spectacular views of the Blue Ridge Mountains (and the vibrant foliage during the fall). It’s a win-win for the whole family. Not to mention, the famed resort is also known to be a fabulous wedding venue.