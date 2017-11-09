All it takes is a little planning via Charlie Champagne wdwnews.comAfter visiting Disney World during the Halloween season, I know that the crowds can only get worse if you visit Disney World at Christmas. After immersing myself in everything at the Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom and Epcot—including the fun new food treats for sale—I learned some pretty easy ways to ease the stress and avoid being overwhelmed by crowds. Michelle Baumann, spokesperson, Walt Disney World says, "The holiday season is an enchanting time to visit Walt Disney World Resort. To make the most of your visit, be sure to plan ahead—and secure any special ticket offerings and dining reservations ahead of time."

Download the Disney apps via David Roark wdwnews.comThere were two apps that made all the difference during our visit: My Disney Experience and Wait Times. Wait Times is pretty self-explanatory as it gives you a real-time view of how long the wait is for every single ride, show, or experience at any given moment. This allows you to plan accordingly and avoid rides where you know there will be intense crowds. My Disney Experience allows you to link your tickets, meal plan, book your daily fast passes, reserve dining, and even order food. Not only does it help you stay organized and breeze through crowds (by having everything linked to your Magic Bands that you wear everywhere), the app also provides all the information you need to make sure you don't miss anything you have your heart set on seeing.

Master the art of FastPass+ via Kent Phillips wdwnews.comThere are some mind-blowing facts about Disneyland—but one of the most useful during the holidays is the Fastpass+. A true lifesaver for families, it is included in the cost of every ticket or annual pass, and it gives you three fast passes per day. This means that you can reserve a time slot to get into specific attractions where the wait is lengthy. Show up during your time slot, jump into the fast pass lane, and you can avoid the wait. As an added bonus, you can start making your reservations at least 30 days prior to your trip (60 days if you're staying at a Disney hotel). Planning early is recommended as the slots fill up quickly! If want to learn more about FastPass+, Disney has an amazing instructional video.

Take a private VIP Tour via Matt Stroshane wdwnews.comReady to spend big and cover the entire park? Varying in price between $425-600 per hour—with a seven-hour minimum, and park tickets aren't included—the VIP Tour allows you to magically avoid almost all crowds with ease. Your tour guide will act as your personal fast pass, giving you access to every single ride in all parks; you and your party waltz right up, hop into the fast pass lane, and take your ride. Your guide will also make restaurant reservations for you and drive you from park to park. You'll bypass the main security and check in, and your entrance will be back stage at each park. The guides will also give you all the history and fun facts about every park and ride. If, however, you're looking for ways to spend less on your vacation, here are some great budget-friendly options.

Take time to sit down and eat via Ryan Wendler wdwnews.comIf you're getting overwhelmed with the Disney crowds, one of the best thing to do is book a table at one of the restaurants for a family sit-down. I recommend booking a table well in advance so that you don't miss out on eating at a place you really want. The restaurants are a great place to get away from the crowds and enjoy a moment of peace. Here are some foods to try at least once at Disney World.

Take a break via Ryan Wendler wdwnews.comMid-day is the busiest time at all the resorts, so if beating the crowds is your goal this is a great time to escape back to the hotel for some down time. Save your energy for the early morning hours and evenings when people start to filter out. Baumann says, "And as a special perk, Disney resort guests enjoy early entry into the theme parks (on certain days) with Extra Magic Hours." We even took a break for a short, hour-and-a-half trip to the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. Not only did we escape the parks during the afternoon, it really added to our trip.