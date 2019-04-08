The Secret Disney World Perk Only Available to Target Shoppers

Shutterstock (2)

If you’re a frequent Target shopper, you’re probably already aware of the REDCard, which can save you 5 percent off your purchases. But did you know the card can also save you money at Disney?

That’s right—if you have a Target REDCard, you can get 5 percent off the price of a Disney Gift Card, writes Susan Veness, author of Walt Disney World Hacks: 350+ Park Secrets for Making the Most of Your Walt Disney World Vacation. So a gift card that’s worth $500 will cost you $475 when you buy it with the REDCard, saving you $25. Target sells the gift cards in $50 and $100 denominations. Here are some more ways to save money on your Disney vacation.

The gift cards are also versatile. You can use them for almost everything Disney: admission to Walt Disney World and Disneyland, shopping at Disney stores, staying at Disney resorts, and ordering Disney merchandise online. That said, you may not be able to use the cards at certain kiosks, Veness notes. Find out some more insider tips for making the most of your Disney experience.

And beyond saving you some dollars, the gift cards are also a smart way to keep your vacation spending in check. “They are a good way to control the budget if you’re trying to avoid impulse buying or limit children’s spending on souvenirs,” Veness writes. And save more money by being on the lookout for these sneaky ways Disney gets you to spend more.