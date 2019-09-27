Why Disney World Bans Adults from Bringing Ice Cubes

Yes, Disney World is a place where dreams come true. If that dream is bringing your own ice cubes to the theme park, however, you’re out of luck. And that’s not the only thing Disney park guests aren’t allowed to do.

In March 2019, Disney banned ice cubes and dry ice as part of Project Stardust, according to the Orange County Register. The project hopes to manage crowds better and streamline bag checks at security areas since the park expects more visitors because of the opening of Galaxy’s Edge. If you’re visiting the new spot, check out the best Disney attractions for Star Wars fans.

The reason why frozen cubes and dry ice aren’t allowed is likely thanks to a 2013 dry-ice bomb. There were no injuries, but Disneyland did evacuate. Although it might seem like dry ice is harmless, the bombs can explode just seconds after sealing the ice, National Geographic reports. As they explode, they could shoot shards of dry ice or pieces of the container. That’s why several states, including California, have laws that prohibit them.

It’s still safe for people who want to bring coolers or have an ice-cold beverage at Disney. Theme park visitors can bring reusable ice packs for coolers, and cups of ice are free of charge at quick-service restaurants in the parks. Just don’t show up as Donald or Goofy, because this is why Disney World bans adults from wearing costumes.