See Inside Walt Disney World’s Most Expensive Hotel Room

A trip to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida is already a dream come true for most, and when you stay at the most expensive hotel room in the park you can make it even more spectacular.

With exemplary service, a five-acre water park, a free kids club, and views of the Disney parks and their nightly fireworks spectaculars (for rooms on the 6th floor and up), any stay at the Four Seasons Resort Orlando is a treat. But one luxe suite brings you all that and more.

The Ultimate Suite Experience encompasses the entire 16th floor of the 17-floor hotel, combining the Four Season’s Royal Suite, Presidential Suite, and an additional eight guestrooms, and can be yours for a mere $70,000 a night. With a grand total of 21 tastefully decorated bedrooms, you can host all your extended family, throw a reunion of college friends, or give your child the birthday trip of a lifetime. If you want to go to Disney but not spend quite as much, try one of these Disney resorts perfect for a family vacation.

Our suggestion is to keep the 3,330-square-foot Royal Suite for yourself. You’ll feel like a queen or a king as soon as you step foot on the espresso granite and French blue limestone patterned floor in the foyer and walk into the vaulted great room with a dining area and family room. Your private butler (eight hours of service is included with the suite) can help arrange a catered dinner from the resort’s Capa restaurant complete with wine pairings (Capa was named one of the Best 100 Wine Restaurants in the United States by Wine Enthusiast magazine so you’ll be in for a real treat) or the meal of your choice. Then for dessert, head out to the 1,000 square foot wrap around terrace with lounge-style seating (above) to view the nightly Magic Kingdom fireworks.

When the “oohing” and “ahhing” is over, you’ll be able to retire directly to your elegant bedroom, which is only steps away, without fighting the crowds you would experience at the park. The calming oasis features carpeting so plush and deep you’ll literally sink into it and a king-sized bed that’s so comfy you may decide to sleep in and skip the parks the next day. Once you’re snuggled in, you can open and close the ice blue silk drapes with a push of a button from your bedroom console.

Other highlights of the suite include the huge bathroom with freestanding tub (have your butler draw a bubble bath for you!), marble walk-in shower, and decorative stone and glass Italian mosaics. You’ll also be wowed by the media room with sound absorbing panels, where you can show all your favorite Avengers‘ movies without worrying about disturbing the kids. There’s also a walk-in closet, pantry room, and private office. The Royal Suite alone goes for $16,000 a night. Guest can add up to nine private guestrooms to the suite.

The other suite included in the Ultimate Suite Experience is the Presidential Suite. At 2,750 square feet, it’s the slightly smaller of the two and is designed to evoke a Mediterranean villa. It also features a great room, master bedroom, master bathroom, private office, and pantry kitchen making it on par with these 16 most luxurious presidential suites around the world.

You can expect to spend most of your time in the vaulted living space (above), which has views on three sides, and the 800-square foot wrap-around terrace. From the Presidential Suite, you’ll enjoy views of the nightly fireworks at Epcot.

Guests in the Presidential Suite also receive eight hours of butler service. Consider having yours help you unpack and pack or help schedule the perfect day at Disney. Even without a personal butler, you can have a VIP experience with this trick for skipping the lines at the parks. The Presidential Suite starts at $13,500 for the night and can be expanded into a four-bedroom suite.

Both suites feature subzero wine coolers, Bose sound systems, Miele coffee machines, Peloton bikes, and Atelier Cologne toiletries. Though the resort is mum about who exactly has stayed in these suites on the 16th floor, we hear it’s a mix of celebrities, CEOs, and even one lottery winner. While the $70,000 a night price tag is high, it’s a bargain compared to the world’s most expensive hotel room.

