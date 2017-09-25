Finally! A Chart That Tells You How Many Miles You Can Drive on Empty

Let’s be honest, we’ve all waited a little too long to fill our gas tank after we’ve hit empty. Some of us have been lucky and pulled into the gas station running on fumes, but others have had to walk five miles round-trip to the nearest gas station to refuel. (Having these items in your car will make you insanely more productive.)

But, when the gas light goes on, we never go into immediate panic because Dad has always said, “You’ve got a few more miles left after the light goes on.” Well, you were right to trust him, and this chart tells you exactly how far you can drive on empty.

Your Mechanic researched the miles remaining once the warning light is on for the top 50 best-selling cars in the United States in 2015. It outlines how many gallons of gas are left in your tank and how many miles you’ll be able to drive. (Here are things your mechanic won’t tell you about your car.)

So don’t freak out when you’re in the middle of nowhere and your gaslight turns on, chances are, you’ll make it to the nearest gas station.

Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com

Your Mechanic writes: “Note: For vehicles with “Not available” listed for the point at which the warning light comes on, the light is triggered based on the distance to empty calculator having the listed number of miles remaining.”

This is why you should only use your right hand to open your car door.