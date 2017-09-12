This Is What Failing Your Driving Test Says About Your Intelligence

bokan

At age 16 or 17, there are only three things that matter in the world:, driving around in your car, leather jackets, and your former summer love interest, Sandy. No, wait, scratch that. Those are the only things that matter to Danny Zuko in Grease. Well, the middle one matters to most 16 or 17-year-olds, so let’s run with that. (But Dave Barry thinks we should just ban teens from driving altogether.)

Earning that right to the road is a seemingly easy process; all you need is a quick Driver’s Ed course, a couple of weeks of practice, and a car with a readily accessible emergency brake. “It’s not the end of the world if you don’t pass,” will be repeated by parents, but failing your driving test can prove to be a pretty big psychological blow to would-be drivers. (Here’s a Driver’s Ed crash course for those of you who need a refresher.)

But there is a major mental upside, according to a new survey from DriveXpert, a British insurance company. The company surveyed 1,564 British drivers and found a notable correlation between higher education rates and lower rates of first take driving test success.

Fifty nine percent of drivers without a high school equivalent degree passed on their first go, while only 48 percent of drivers succeeded similarly. Dr. Lee Hadlington, a psychology professor at De Montfort University, points to different priorities as being the reason for the drop-off.

“Those who don’t have formal academic qualifications could be in roles that rely more heavily on procedural skills like motor control,” Hadlington told the Daily Mail, “Hence they may be better suited to activities like passing a driving test.”

You’re not a terrible driver, you just are too busy thinking about Aristotle and theoretical physics, that’s all. That being said, make sure you brush up on how to handle these scary driving situations.

[Source: Fox 5 New York]