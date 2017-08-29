Alabama Jenny Waller/Courtesy Country Magazine I had been up to Oak Mountain State Park in the spring and found this spot. It was so beautiful I came back in the fall to take this shot. —Jenny Waller, Birmingham, Alabama (Check out these little tips to boost your health this fall.)

Alaska Stacy Phillips/Courtesy Country Magazine My husband and I go camping every year near the Denali Highway to enjoy the many shades of fall. —Stacy Phillips, Wasilla, Alaska

Arizona Harold Ogden/Courtesy Country Magazine The sun sets over the Sonora Desert in Saguaro National Park west of Tucson. —Harold Ogden, Tahlequah, Oklahoma

California Beverly Cross/Courtesy Country Magazine Convict Lake offers a peek at the snow-capped Eastern Sierras through some beautiful autumn color. —Beverly Cross, Pomona, California

Colorado Harold Ogden/Courtesy Country Magazine Fall splendor surrounds this secluded cabin in San Juan National Forest area of Colorado. —Harold Ogden, Tahlequah, Oklahoma

Georgia Beverly Joy Miller/Courtesy Country Magazine A slight touch of autumn plays off these red wheels in Lavonia, Georgia. —Beverly Joy Miller, Martin, Georgia

Idaho Harold Ogden/Courtesy Country Magazine A clump of brilliant aspens dominates the landscape in the Sawtooth range of Idaho. —Harold Ogden, Tahlequah, Oklahoma

Illinois Brady Kesner/Courtesy Country Magazine While spending some time with friends at their country home, this scene presented itself before dinner. Simple country living in a place like this soothes the soul. —Brady Kesner, Highland, Ilinois

Indiana Bill and Lynn Porter/Courtesy Country Magazine We consider Bowling Green the door to southern Indian. There the landscape changes from flat farmland to the rolling hills and winding roads, sending us back to simpler times. —Bill and Lynn Porter, Greendale, Wisconsin

Iowa Jessie Stewart/Courtesy Country Magazine A reflection of trees make a peaceful illusion in Badger Lake at John F. Kennedy Memorial Park. —Jessie Stewart, Herman, Nebraska

Kansas Karen Soyland/Courtesy Country Magazine A fall sunset in Kansas is hard to beat. My husband had just finished a fall cleanup in the pasture with his 1955 Ford 850 tractor and Dearborn blade. —Karen Soyland, Robinson, Kansas

Kentucky Elizabeth Cundiff/Courtesy Country Magazine This pond and road is just a short four-wheeler ride from my home. Along the route I sometimes encounter deer, squirrels, and wild turkeys. —Elizabeth Cundiff, Beattyville, Kentucky

Maine Marianne Isaacs/Courtesy Country Magazine Lobster traps are stacked high in a quaint fishing village of the Bass Harbor. —Marianne Isaacs, Minden, Nevada

Maryland David Bezayiff/Courtesy Country Magazine The last fall harvest of corn signals the change of seasons. —David Bezayiff, Sabillasville, Maryland

Massachusetts Carolyn Landry/Courtesy Country Magazine A mill rushes water onto rocks at the Longfellow Wayside Inn, which is known for its haunted bedrooms and other historic allurement. —Carolyn Landry, Berlin, Massachusetts

Michigan Henry Sakari/Courtesy Country Magazine The reflection of these multi-colored trees is nearly painted in the Portage Canal that eventually leads to Lake Superior. —Henry Sakari, Dollar Bay, Michigan

Minnesota John Brueske/Courtesy Country Magazine I was observing the Upper Falls of the Gooseberry River as it crashed through a rocky gorge. —John Brueske, St. Charles, Minnesota

Missouri Roberta Bigelow/Courtesy Country Magazine I found this vibrant tree along Jack’s Fork River to be very intriguing, along with the rest of the area around Dawt Mill in southeast Missouri. —Roberta Bigelow, Sheldon, Missouri

Montana Larry Dickerson/Courtesy Country Magazine The walls of this abandoned country store in Polebridge, Montana, could probably tell stories. —Larry Dickerson, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin

Nebraska Kammie Reile/Courtesy Country Magazine One evening I decided to go for a walk with my animals to chase the beautiful sunset and was able to capture this photo in my pasture. —Kammie Reile, Beatrice, Nebraska

New Hampshire Gladys Edwards/Courtesy Country Magazine Stark Union Church sits on the Upper Ammonoosuc River. In fall, a cliff known as the Devil's Slide errupts in magnificent fall color. —Gladys Edwards, Redmond, Orgegon

New Jersey Dawn Knight/Courtesy Country Magazine Autumn's splendor surrounds this river in the Garden State. —Dawn Knight, Hammonton, New Jersey

New Mexico Don Phillips/Courtesy Country Magazine The mountains near Chama, New Mexico, are always gorgeous in the fall. My wife and I came upon this scene while out for a stroll. —Don Phillips, Levelland, Texas

New York Cheryl Durant/Courtesy Country Magazine This shot of the day was taken at the end of my driveway. —Cheryl Durant, Colton, New York

North Carolina Bill Meiners/Courtesy Country Magazine The Broad River rushes through Chimney Rock Village where tourists are able to explore among the rocks. —Bill Meiners, Ellenboro, North Carolina

North Dakota David Paukert/Courtesy Country Magazine "Our old vintage bike rests against the picket fence while we took a break during our afternoon travels. It was a perfect day to enjoy the beauty of autumn's colors." —David Paukert, Michigan, North Dakota

Ohio Courtesy Odris & Phyllis Hahn/Country Magazine A hint of fall emerges from behind this covered bridge in Defiance, Ohio. —Ordis & Phyllis Hahn, Defiance, Ohio

Oklahoma Leona Gann/Courtesy Country Magazine I took this photo right in my own backyard. I loved how the evening sun played with the shapes of the leaves. —Leona Gann, Muldrow, Oklahoma

Oregon Kiersten Doggett/Courtesy Country Magazine This pumpkin arrangement captures the brilliant colors of fall on a rare, sunny autumn day at a local pumpkin farm. —Kiersten Doggett, Albany, Oregon

Pennsylvania Susan Mellott/Courtesy Country Magazine The fog on the mountains combined with the colors and the sun starting to rise created a magical scene in Bedford County. —Susan Mellott, Chambersburg, Pennsylvania

Tennessee Heidi Strauss/Courtesy Country Magazine The old cabins on the Roaring Fork Nature Trail near Gatlinburg, Tennessee, are a timeless subject in the fall. —Heidi Strauss, Wautoma, Wisconsin

Utah Lauren McLarry/Courtesy Country Magazine A mid-day hike led me to this beautiful view of Park Avenue in Arches National Park in Utah. —Lauren McLarry, Ozark, Missouri

Vermont Matt Lantz/Courtesy Country Magazine My brother and I were driving through Jericho, Vermont, when we drove past the Old Red Mill. This mill is located in such an amazing location. —Matt Lantz, Sturgis, Michigan

Virginia JoMar Alwes/Courtesy Country Magazine Last October my girlfriend and I drove the Blue Ridge Parkway to photograph the fall colors. I grew up on a dairy farm so I loved looking at all of the beautiful farmsteads along the way, especially those with horses.—JoMar Alwes, Las Vegas, Nevada

Washington Wende Barker/Courtesy Country Magazine A lone full moon sits in the sky at sunrise on a foggy, fall morning in Twin Lakes. —Wende Barker, Spokane, Washington

West Virginia Marty Miller/Courtesy Country Magazine Turning leaves surround the Glade Creek Grist Mill at Babcock State Park. It's beautiful here in the fall. —Marty Miller, Heath, Ohio

Wisconsin Cathy Erickson/Courtesy Country Magazine The fog was lifting, the sun was shining, and the sky was blue in the hills and valleys of Prairie Farm. —Cathy Erickson, Prairie Farm, Wisconsin

Wyoming Linda Rood/Courtesy Country Magazine The Middle Fork of the Popo Agie is a rushing mountain river flowing out of the Wind River Mountains. The Popo Agie was so named by the Indians inhabiting the area. —Linda Rood, Riverton, Wyoming



