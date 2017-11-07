george cristi/ShutterstockA trip to the airport is one of pragmatism; the expectations are pretty low when it comes to amenities and at this point, you just want to get into that giant metal bird, arrive in a different city, and avoid as many surcharges as you can. If you want a meal, if you want a Woodford, if you want extra legroom, if you want to bring luggage that weighs over 50 pounds, you have to pay extra. (Make sure to read up on these air travel tips before you head out to avoid all these extra charges.)

But one airline is flipping the scales a bit, requiring their passengers to get right on the scales with their luggage. Finnair will start weighing their passengers, but not for the reason you think.

The process isn’t meant to charge passengers extra for crossing a weight threshold. It’s meant to get a better idea of the exact weight and balance of the aircraft so that the company can streamline the fueling process. The process is being implemented in hopes of getting a better estimate than the current models they were using, which were created by the European Aviation Safety Agency eight years ago. Staying in the U.S. for your next trip? These are the best (and worst!) airlines in the country.

The process will be implemented on a voluntary basis and will run from now until the beginning of 2018. It aims to weigh 2,000 passengers in the coming months. But there’s no need to be self-conscious, would-be Finnair flyers, as your weight will only be known by the customer service agent who is administering the process.

