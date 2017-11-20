Olena Yakobchuk/ShutterstockIt may be called “vacation,” but traveling is hard work. Just the thought of packing for a long trip is enough to stress anyone out, let alone getting to the airport, making your way through the security line, and finding your gate with enough time to spare. So nothing is worse than dragging all of your luggage to the TSA line—only to realize you left your ID at home. Yep, you just committed one of the stressful travel mistakes you need to avoid. What to do?

Wait! Before you call it quits and miss your flight, you may still be allowed to fly, according to official TSA guidelines. Check out even more things your TSA agent won’t tell you.

“The TSA officer may ask you to complete an identity verification process which includes collecting information such as your name, current address, and other personal information to confirm your identity,” the TSA website says. “If your identity is confirmed, you will be allowed to enter the screening checkpoint. You may be subject to additional screening, to include a pat-down and screening of carry-on property.”

Full disclaimer: The process will be much easier if you have some form of photo identification, including an ATM card or work ID, to prove who you are. And this probably won’t apply to those taking an international flight; you need your passport to enter the other country, after all. But if worse comes to worst, it can’t hurt to give it a shot.

That’s not the only trick to getting through the security line, though. TSA regulations also allow you to bring water to your gate, and doing this one thing can cut your wait in half. Talk about a bon voyage!

