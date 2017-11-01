Hilarious Airport Codes You Won’t Believe Are Real
OMG, FUN, LOL—Who knew such fun airport codes existed!
motive56/ShutterstockWe all know the classic airport codes: JFK, LAX, LGA. But, there are some airport codes that make your answer to the question, “Where are you flying out of?” a little more interesting. (We bet you can’t guess the names of these airports based on their codes.)
“I’m flying out of OMG on Thursday night.” If you’re flying out of Omega Airport in Namibia, you could actually say that. Chances are you’re not, but it would be pretty cool if you were. (This is what those mysterious flight codes that pilots use onboard actually mean.)
But don’t feel left out if you aren’t planning to travel to Africa any time soon. There’s no shortage of absurd airport codes that you most likely haven’t heard before. Here’s a whole list of hilariously weird—and sometimes inappropriate—airport codes.
- BOO – Bodo Airport, Norway
- BRR – Barra Airport, Scotland
- BUM – Butler Memorial Airport, United States
- CAT – Cascais Municipal Aerodrome, Portugal
- DIE – Arrachart Airport, Madagascar
- DIK – Dickinson Theodore Roosevelt Regional Airport, United States
- DOG – Dongola Airport, Sudan
- EEK – EEK Airport, United States
- FAB – Farnborough Airport, England
- FAT – Fresno Yosemite International Airport, United States
- FUN – Funafuti International Airport, Tuvalu
- GAG – Gage Airport, United States
- HOG – Frank Pais Airport, Cuba
- LOL – Derby Field, United States
- MAD – Aeropuerto Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas, Spain
- OMG – Omega Airport, Namibia
- PEE – Perm International Airport, Russia
- PIE – St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, Untied States
- POO – Pocos De Caldas Airport, Brazil
- SUX – Sioux Gateway Airport, United States
- UMM – Summit Airport, United States
- WOW – Willow Airport, United States
