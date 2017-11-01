motive56/ShutterstockWe all know the classic airport codes: JFK, LAX, LGA. But, there are some airport codes that make your answer to the question, “Where are you flying out of?” a little more interesting. (We bet you can’t guess the names of these airports based on their codes.)

“I’m flying out of OMG on Thursday night.” If you’re flying out of Omega Airport in Namibia, you could actually say that. Chances are you’re not, but it would be pretty cool if you were. (This is what those mysterious flight codes that pilots use onboard actually mean.)

But don’t feel left out if you aren’t planning to travel to Africa any time soon. There’s no shortage of absurd airport codes that you most likely haven’t heard before. Here’s a whole list of hilariously weird—and sometimes inappropriate—airport codes.

BOO – Bodo Airport, Norway

BRR – Barra Airport, Scotland

BUM – Butler Memorial Airport, United States

CAT – Cascais Municipal Aerodrome, Portugal

DIE – Arrachart Airport, Madagascar

DIK – Dickinson Theodore Roosevelt Regional Airport, United States

DOG – Dongola Airport, Sudan

EEK – EEK Airport, United States

FAB – Farnborough Airport, England

FAT – Fresno Yosemite International Airport, United States

FUN – Funafuti International Airport, Tuvalu

GAG – Gage Airport, United States

HOG – Frank Pais Airport, Cuba

LOL – Derby Field, United States

MAD – Aeropuerto Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas, Spain

OMG – Omega Airport, Namibia

PEE – Perm International Airport, Russia

PIE – St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, Untied States

POO – Pocos De Caldas Airport, Brazil

SUX – Sioux Gateway Airport, United States

UMM – Summit Airport, United States

WOW – Willow Airport, United States

