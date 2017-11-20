Best smart carry-on luggage shutterstock, via awaytravel.comIf you're looking for a sleek piece of smart luggage that's lightweight and available in a good range of sizes, Away is the clear winner. They also offer a monogramming option and nine color choices. Their carry-on option comes with a built-in battery that can charge any USB device, a nylon laundry bag that separates clean from dirty (or wet) clothes, and a compression pad for us who take too much (see here if you're an overpacker!). Away is the roomiest of the major smart carry-on luggage options and, as far as suitcases go, aesthetically gorgeous.

Best smart checked luggage shutterstock, raden.comWhile Away takes the cake when it comes to size selection, their larger versions don't come equipped with tech. That's where Raden steps to the fore: In addition to built-in locks (just remember to take a close look at those luggage locks) and chargers, Raden has self-weighing handles—no more $100 excess weight fees—and location tracking! The suitcase is available in three colorways (the smaller version has nine options) in glossy or matte; they're modern perfection.

Budget luggage shutterstock, via iflyphoto.comIf you're looking for something a little more wallet-friendly, iFLY just launched the X series at Walmart starting at just $89. Available in four sizes, their smaller ones have USB connectivity, while all models have a great interior design with things like garment suiter integrations, business organizer, secure pockets for electronics, water bottle side zip pocket, removable laundry bag, wet pocket, and an integrated TSA-accepted lock. These features are spread throughout their various models so you can pick and choose what's most important to you.

Luggage that lasts shutterstock, briggs-riley.comBriggs & Riley just launched Transcend VX, which is part of their line of variable expansion luggage (you can "customize" your suitcase capacity). The real kicker here is that all of their suitcases come with a lifetime repair guarantee. If you're looking to invest in forever luggage, this is it. They also have a lot of internal compartments including a built-in bag for storing suits and dresses (even in their carry-on models).

Packing made easy shutterstock, via basicoutfitters.comNow that we have suitcases out of the way, let's simplify what the men in your life will actually pack in them with Basic Outfitters (you might recognize the brand from Shark Tank). For $60, you get to pick from a wide assortment of essentials—socks, underwear, tops, and bottoms—up to 17 basics depending on what you pick.

Airplane pampering shutterstock, via cabeau.comThe only thing more important than proper in-flight hydration is getting some sleep. Optimize your chances, even in coach, with Cabeau Midnight Magic Sleep Mask ($20). What's unique about this mask is that it has eye pockets cupped away from your eyes so it feels natural. It also has an adjustable nose bridge so you can completely block out your surroundings.

Energy in a pouch shutterstock, via eboost.comFinding new ways to boost energy will get your through even the most arduous trip—check out these 25 natural energy lifts. Another option: Everyone from pro athletes to Oprah love Eboost ($28 for 20 packets). Just mix a packet (available in a variety of flavors) with some water and ice, and in mere minutes you'll see your energy levels zoom thanks to the blend of vitamins, electrolytes, antioxidants, and most of all high levels of the energy vitamin B12.

Smart packing system shutterstock, via mumicube.comYou can never have enough organizing accessories, so check these out. And take a look at Mumi's Toiletry Cubes: Available in different sizes, they're designed to efficiently organize and store belongs in your suitcase, and they make it easier to find things. If you decide to unpack, you can just pop the see-through cubes from suitcase to drawer to save time.

Therapeutic socks shutterstock, via soxxy.comIf you're athletic, you're likely familiar with compression socks for their support. In-flight, however, they can also help tame swelling by boosting circulation. As a side benefit, compression socks may ease varicose and spider veins. Soxxy is a standout with their mix of classic and more fashion-forward designs.

Mini razor shutterstock, via amazon.comYou're always looking for ways to save space in your makeup kit—after all, that luggage and makeup bag real estate is precious. Save room without sacrificing convenience with this mini razor ($6) designed to be used with Venus Embrace blades.

On-the-go packing shutterstock, via matadorup.comMatador makes a long list of cool, light products that tackle packable solutions when on-the-go. Among their standouts are the The Droplet ($15), which is a compact wet bag (it's so small that it comes with a key chain you can hook it on, but it can hold an entire outfit), and The Freerain24 Backpack ($60), which is a lightweight, waterproof backpack perfect for everything from ski trips to kayaking.

The end of dirty laundry shutterstock, via myallurette.comThe Allurette Delicate Washer ($50) is an awesome travel hack that makes the hand washing process easy and mess-free. The compact waterproof fabric pouch has a flexible internal washboard so you can just throw in your clothes, pour in some water and detergent, shake/massage Allurette for about a minute, drain the water, and that's it... clean clothes!

Squeaky clean shutterstock, via pantyfresh.comCheck out Panty Fresh ($20): It's a 4-in-1 sachet that fits in the palm of your hand. It includes a seamless panty, an individually wrapped feminine wipe, panty liner, and a wash bag so you can stay fresh, even down below, when you're traveling.

Capture every moment shutterstock, via spectacles.comThanks to the Snapchat Spectacles ($130), your friends and family can literally experience a trip through your eyes. The sunglasses record video for Snapchat (hands and phone-free!), which does mean that there's one (potential) downside to the super fun sunglasses—you need to use Snapchat to share your vacation adventures.

Do good…while you eat shutterstock, via thisbarsaveslives.comYes, you want to stay healthy, so here are some nutritionist recommended snacks. And since no one travels without a little something to nosh on, it doesn't get more feel-good than all-natural, non-GMO This Bar Saves Lives snack bars ($20 for 12). For every bar you buy, they deliver a packet of life-saving food to a child in need.

Robe life shutterstock, via lauraashleyusa.comYou want to de-stress your trip as much as possible, so rule out these 10 little travel mistakes that can put you on edge. And then pack a comfy robe, because it isn't really a vacation if you don't spend a good chunk of your time lounging about. Do your lazing about in cozy comfort with this fleece robe ($58).

