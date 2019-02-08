Robert Kneschke/Shutterstock

Every hotel should act like your home away from home. While plush bathrobes, fresh bed linens, and spotless floors go a long way to ensure a comfortable, relaxing hotel stay, there’s nothing more inviting than a warm greeting from the bellhop or a special treat left on your pillow from the maid. Hotels pride themselves on quality customer service, but not every establishment upholds their promise.

To make your hunt for the perfect hotel easier, Newsweek and Statista conducted the America’s Best Customer Service 2019 report, which asked more than 20,000 U.S. customers to rate several brands on quality of communication, technical competence, range of services, customer focus, and accessibility. In the end, two hotels earned the distinction of best customer service in America: Courtyard by Marriott won in the category for hotels with up to three stars, and Ritz-Carlton won among upscale hotels with four or five stars.

With “treating others like you’d like to be treated” as a golden rule, it’s no surprise that the Courtyard by Marriott secured one of the top spots. In fact, its #GoldenRule social media campaign invites customers from all over the country to share their customer service experiences at the Courtyard. Check out these 21 secrets hotels don’t want you to know.

One reviewer, Geoff H., praised the Courtyard by Marriott in South Carolina for supporting his aunt when she was displaced by Hurricane Matthew in October 2016. He wrote, “Even though there was no power, the hotel [fed] all the stranded guests for 3 days [for free]. They also did not charge anyone for their rooms. Way to go Marriott! In addition to management being very helpful, there were two young staff members who went out every day for food, water, and also brought charcoal grills [from home]. They made an awful, dangerous situation into a safe and positive adventure.” Here are more of the best hotels in America, according to customers.

The Ritz-Carlton also has its own set of gold standards for employees called the three steps of service. Those steps are give every guest a warm and sincere greeting, always use the guest’s name while anticipating and fulfilling their needs, and bid them a fond farewell. The company motto perfectly sums up the sentiment: “We are Ladies and Gentlemen serving Ladies and Gentlemen.”

So the next time you’re looking for a truly memorable hotel experience, whether you’re on vacation or just need a night away from home, go with the best of the best. However, not every hotel can live up to these standards. Look out for these 10 red flags you’re about to stay at a bad hotel.