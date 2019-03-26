This Is What the Inside of the World’s Biggest Cruise Ship Looks Like

via SBW Photo

To some, cruises sound like nightmares: hundreds of people trapped on a ship in the middle of the ocean with nothing to do. But what if your cruise ship was large enough to accommodate a nine-story-tall zip-line, a boardwalk with a carousel, three stages for performances, and a 150-foot tall slide? This seems like a lot, but there’s plenty of room for all this and more on the world’s largest cruise ship, Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas, putting a definite end to these cruise misconceptions.

It’s been nearly a year since Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas hit the waves to Italy, making it the largest cruise ship in the world. Within the ship are seven “neighborhoods,” 23 restaurants (including an Alice in Wonderland-inspired eatery), 42 bars and lounges, and 24 pools, waterslides, and flowriders. Families can enjoy Sugar Beach, a sweets shop with ice cream and 100 candies, along with glow-in-the-dark laser tag and an escape room. There’s also evening entertainment, but nothing like you’ve seen on a cruise before—think an ice rink and an AquaTheater, which overlooks the ocean and has a performance pool. Visitors can check out “Flight: Dare to Dream,” an original Royal Caribbeans production which incorporates 3D flying technology, video, and automation to make actors “float” while going through the history of aeronautics.



In addition to being the world’s largest cruise ship, Symphony of the Seas also boasts the tallest slide at sea. The “Ultimate Abyss” slide rises 150 feet above sea level for a 13-second, ten-story drop for thrill seekers. Adrenaline rush not your thing? This ship is also equipped with a Bionic Bar featuring a robotic bartender. You can order your drink customized based on ingredients and pour order.

It’s no wonder this ship can pack a week’s worth of entertainment. Coming in at a whopping 228,081 gross registered tons, 238 feet tall, and 1,188 feet long, it took three years and 4,700 shipbuilders to bring the Symphony of the Seas to life. It boasts a capacity of 6,680 guests across 2,787 rooms, according to Business Insider, including a two-level family suite with an in-room slide, private cinema, lego wall, whirlpool, and balcony.

The Symphony of the Seas is currently sailing on routes through the Eastern and Western Caribbean, as well as the Bahamas. Before you make your plans, make sure you know the secrets travel experts want you to know before booking a cruise.