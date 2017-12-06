This Genius Hack Will Keep Your Car Windows from Fogging Up

fi3

Your average morning can be an obstacle course—a gauntlet whose endgame is usually just getting to work on time. By the time you’re showered, fed, and out the door wearing pants, the last thing you want to deal with is a foggy car window. (Here’s why you should never heat up your car in the morning.)

A condensation-caked windshield isn’t just annoying, it’s just plain dangerous. It tends to subside with time and enough air system finagling, but there’s actually a quicker way to de-fog your windshield. All you need is three things: a tube sock, a roll of packing tape, and some kitty litter.

Now, when you head off to the pet store, make sure you get silica kitty litter (the crystalline kind, not the rock kind.) The tape type doesn’t matter. When it comes to your sock selection, opt for the athletic aisle, as you want the material to be as high-wicking as possible.

Take your sock and place the roll of tape at the top of the tube and push it in so that the center of the roll makes the cuff of the sock plenty wide. Take your kitty litter and fill the sock up to about where your ankle would begin and then tie it off tight at that point. Now that you have your litter bomb, place it on your dashboard every time you park and leave your car. Your fog problems will be a thing of the past.

The reason why this hack works all comes down to the litter. The silica is any incredibly efficient wicking agent (that’s why you see the packets in everything you buy) that readily sucks water vapor from the air, and, in a pinch, condensation right from your windshield.

If executed correctly, this hack will make sure that there isn’t any fog in your car in the first place. If you accidentally bring it in the house, don’t sweat it, as you can run the litter bomb along the windshield to get better results than your hand or a hand towel. (Looking for another odd car hack? This is why you should keep a nail file in your car this winter.)

[Source: Lifehacker]