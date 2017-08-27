Content continues below ad

Doing your research can pay off, big time. "You may find a great rate at a great hotel that beats what you currently have booked. If so, take the five minutes, book the new hotel and cancel the old," says Bason. "You'd be shocked at how much you can save this way. Last minute bookings can knock up to 50 percent off the daily hotel rate."

Skip the car rental lines

Rostislav_Sedlacek/Shutterstock

Join the loyalty program for the car rental agency (like Hertz Gold Plus, Avis Preferred or Budget Fastbreak). "It's free, and doing so lets you bypass the counter where there are often very, very, very long lines," says Bason. "You can go right to the lot to pick up your car. Once you've joined the loyalty program, also make sure to download the app. That way you'll have all your information handy."