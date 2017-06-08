The 11 Most Bizarre Reasons for Flight Delays
Ice ice babyVietnam Stock Images/ShutterstockFor acting head of travel Julia Buckley, a trip from London to Newark took nine hours because of strong winds the entire way. The delay itself, though, took place after the flight landed, when everyone's luggage was stuck in the cargo bay because the doors had iced over. Buckley claims that she has not been back to Newark Airport. Check out the impressive makeover that America's worst airport is getting.
Runaway pilotsIvan Cholakov/ShutterstockHard to fly without pilots. Impossible, in fact. But that was the problem facing travel journalist Alyssa Haak and her flightmates before their takeoff from Fort Lauderdale. "They 'couldn't find the pilots,'" she remembers. "They even made that announcement." Eventually, they had to call in new pilots: the original ones never showed up! Here's why you should be worried if your pilot and co-pilot eat the same thing.
Midair emergencyIgorKarasi/shutterstockTravel writer Jacqueline Kehoe's flight to Orange County presumably took off on time, but had to be cancelled in midair when one of the pilots suffered a heart attack. Because there legally needs to be two pilots on every flight, flight attendants raced to find a replacement. "Did you know 'Does anyone know how to fly a plane?' is something they actually say?" Kehoe says. (At least she can joke about it now, because that sounds TERRIFYING.) Someone did, in fact, know how to fly a plane, and an air force pilot helped land the craft in Omaha. Luckily, everything worked out: The pilot was fine, and the airline gave all of the passengers first class flights to Orange County.
Breaking curfewMatejKastelic/shutterstockTravel correspondent Simon Calder broke curfew on his flight from Dubai to London. Or, rather, the whole flight broke curfew. It was so hot in Dubai that a bunch of extra freight had to be removed from the plane to make it safe for flying in this weather. After this was done, the plane took off, and landed at Heathrow at 10 p.m. The workers at the Dubai airport calculated that, since the flight had been delayed, it wouldn't be possible for all of the passengers and baggage to get off their Emirates 777 plane in time for that plane to depart Heathrow again by 11:30 p.m. Apparently, Heathrow has a "departure curfew" of 11:30...who knew? So the Dubai crew sent a message requesting that the plane land at England's Gatwick Airport instead...but the pilot didn't get that message. So the plane still landed at Heathrow, but no one there was expecting them, so the plane took off again and flew to Gatwick. Another plane, that was having technical difficulties, was blocking the Gatwick runway. What should have been a very brief flight took forty-five minutes as the plane hovered over Gatwick, waiting for the runway to be clear. "Having arrived an hour late at the right airport, we were now three hours late at the wrong airport," Calder sums up. We certainly don't envy anyone on this flight. Did you know that the airport with the world's most expensive parking is also in London?
Mouse in the houseMoniqueGullbault/ShutterstockThis past March, British Airways had to compensate 200 passengers when they had to change planes because a mouse was found on the original plane. This plane-change was required not because of any cleanliness problems with the mouse, but because the mouse could have chewed through wiring. According to The Independent, a chewed wire could be found between the back of the plane (also known as the "tail") and the "ram air turbine," which is ironically abbreviated to RAT. Gotta love rodent humor. The flight on the new plane ended up taking off over four hours late.
Not on a rollSenwaan/ShutterstockShortly after the mouse debacle, British Airways suffered another goofy flight delay. A flight from Gatwick Airport in England to Barbados was delayed for about five hours because the plane didn't have enough toilet paper. To be fair, though, you know how annoying it is when you use a public bathroom stall and there's no toilet paper. Think of how annoying it would be if you discovered there was no TP in the plane bathroom. We're actually OK with this delay...but really, why did finding more toilet paper take a full five hours? Here's how flight attendants keep plane bathrooms from smelling too bad.
A screw looseAlexey Y. Petrov/ShutterstockTour guide Danielle Oteri's plane literally had a screw loose. She and her fellow passengers had to wait for another plane to arrive, and for the replacement screw from that plane to make the journey across the tarmac. She even remembers the crew making announcements with bizarrely specific updates on the status of the screw. "'Now it was in the hands of a mechanic who was traveling via golf cart between terminals,'" she remembers, and we're genuinely not sure if she's exaggerating. Eventually, the screw was secured and the flight took off.
A very stinky plane crashtratong/ShutterstockA stinky but harmless plane crash is better than any other kind of plane crash, but this still sounds disgusting. Freelance travel writer Johanna Read desc how her Vietnam Airlines flight was delayed because...the taxiing plane hit the toilet truck. Yes, toilet trucks are a thing; here's everything that happens after you flush an airplane toilet. "Luckily there was no evidence of a leak as we boarded," says Read, "but presumably it was messy." No matter how delayed that flight was, we feel far worse for the people who had to clean that up than for the fliers.
Special deliverynoBorders Brayden Howie/shutterstockMissy Berberabe Umandal was flying from Dubai to Manila, a long flight to say the least. About four hours in, she and her fellow passengers "heard one semi-loud screech, and a few seconds later, there were tinier, cute screeches." One of the passengers had given birth to a baby girl! Two nurses were on the plane, and they helped the sudden, quick delivery go smoothly. This little girl, named Haven, is officially going to have the coolest answer ever to "Where were you born?" Haven was born nearly two months prematurely, though, so the plane was forced to land in India so that mama and baby could get immediate medical attention. "What was supposed to be a nine-hour flight became roughly 18 hours," Umandal says. However, according to her, the other passengers weren't too upset; they knew they were "lucky to witness" such an event, regardless of the delay. Another kind passenger had an infant on the plane, and even offered the new mom some baby clothes from her suitcase! Not too keen on sitting next to a baby on your next flight? Here's how you can avoid it.
Cool it with the coffeeAureliy/shutterstockOn a flight from Washington to Munich, the crew declared a "state of midair emergency" after noticing a disorienting electrical smell, as well as smoke, coming from the aircraft's coffee maker. The plane had to land in Boston and be checked out by a tech crew, who confirmed that the culprit was, in fact, the coffee machine. It had overheated and wouldn't turn off. The poor passengers of this plane were stuck in Boston for 16 hours! No word on whether they got compensated with free coffee. (If they didn't, it's probably for the best, though. Airplane coffee might be bad news.)
When the massage is just too goodMakeStory Studio/ShutterstockMars El Brogy of The Independent was trying to fly to Tagbilaran Airport in the Philippines when his flight was delayed. Two of the plane's would-be passengers had fallen asleep while getting massages at the airport kiosk. That must have been quite the massage! When they finally woke up and made it to the plane, they were met by the other passengers "with a mixture of applause and boos," El Brogy recalls. He did not disclose which of those noises he supplied. Next time your flight is delayed, do these things to make the most of your layover. Just don't fall asleep in a massage chair. [Sources: The Independent, Express.co.uk, The Washington Post]
