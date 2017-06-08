Midair emergency

IgorKarasi/shutterstock

Travel writer Jacqueline Kehoe's flight to Orange County presumably took off on time, but had to be cancelled in midair when one of the pilots suffered a heart attack. Because there legally needs to be two pilots on every flight, flight attendants raced to find a replacement. "Did you know 'Does anyone know how to fly a plane?' is something they actually say?" Kehoe says. (At least she can joke about it now, because that sounds TERRIFYING.) Someone did, in fact, know how to fly a plane, and an air force pilot helped land the craft in Omaha. Luckily, everything worked out: The pilot was fine, and the airline gave all of the passengers first class flights to Orange County.