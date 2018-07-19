This Is the Most Hated Gas Station in America

hedgehog94/Shutterstock

When it comes to fueling up your car, you might think all gas stations are created equal. Sure, there’s some variance in pricing, restrooms, location, and snack availability, but for the most part, you get your gas and go.

Still, some gas stations have managed to spoil their reputations. And according to one survey, none is more disliked than BP. The gas company ranked number 94 on a list of the 100 most reputable companies in America, according to a poll distributed by Harris Insights & Analytics. That’s behind Costco, which ranked no. 17; Shell, no. 66; and ExxonMobil, no. 80.

To make its list, Harris Insights asked study participants to name companies they believed to have the best or worst overall reputations. Those companies were then ranked based on six factors: social responsibility, products and services, emotional appeal, vision and leadership, financial performance, and workplace environment. While there are certainly more than four gas station companies in America, ones that didn’t make the list just aren’t “visible” enough in the public eye. Essentially, these are the gas stations people felt most strongly about, for better or worse.

It’s safe to say BP’s reputation might have been permanently damaged following the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill, which lasted 87 days and took place on the BP-operated Macondo Prospect. Pricing might’ve also come into play. Costco is the cheapest place to buy gas in 17 states. Shell is the cheapest option in two states, and BP is cheapest in just one, Rhode Island. Here are more reasons to start buying gas at Costco.

The next time you stop for gas, take a second to think about how that station makes your trip memorable—or miserable. Now, make sure you know these 12 myths you need to stop believing about your car.