You’ll Never Forget Your Important Stuff in the Hotel Safe Again with This Genius Hack

Norman-Chan/ShutterstockIf you ever use the safe in your hotel room, this genius way to never forget to clear it out will surely save you some distress—just like these other 22 tips for a better hotel stay.

We can all be forgetful, but nothing is worse than forgetting important items and documents (you might want to follow these six everyday habits of people with impressive memory skills). This is especially true when you need to catch a plane and don’t have your passport—or, maybe you left your car keys and don’t realize it until you need to drive. Regardless, it’s a huge inconvenience. Fortunately, all you’ll need to remember to check the safe before you leave is some brightly colored string or cords.

Here’s the trick: using a long, bright string or cord, tie one end to the hotel safe’s handle and the other end to something you can’t forget, like your suitcase.

You can’t pack your things and leave without a suitcase, so the string attaching it to the safe is a fool-proof reminder that you locked your belongings in there. And voila! You’ll never forget those important documents or items again.

