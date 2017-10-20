Courtesy Vanessa Jacquiot/Pavillon des Lettres

One of Paris’s many enticing qualities is its connection with literature. Many famous French authors drew their inspiration from the city, including Victor Hugo, the creator of Les Misérables (which became an amazing musical that you should definitely know by now). Several great American authors, including F. Scott Fitzgerald and Ernest Hemingway, worked in Paris in the 1920s (a decade immortalized in Midnight in Paris, one of our favorite time-travel movies). So if you travel to Paris, you’re bound to be swept up in the city’s literary magic–especially if you stay at a certain hotel.

This hotel is the Pavillon des Lettres. Its name means “house (or lodge) of letters.” In addition to its excellent view of the Eiffel Tower, it’s got some special features that are enough to make any book lover swoon.

At Pavillon des Lettres, you can order books through room service. Customers fill out a survey with their literary preferences, and hotel employees hand-deliver books to their rooms based on the survey. The hotel’s library contains “everything from novels to comic books,” so you’re sure to find something that suits your fancy. And that’s not the only way the hotel celebrates Paris’s love of literature.

The Pavillon only has 26 rooms, one for each letter of the alphabet (not including these six lost letters of our alphabet, of course). Each room is named after a famous writer whose name begins with that letter. A is Andersen, as in fairy-tale maestro Hans Christian Andersen. H is Hugo, for the aforementioned Victor. S is for the Bard himself, Shakespeare. (Did you know that Shakespeare’s longest word contains more letters than the alphabet?) Each room has a book by the writer it’s named after on the table, and the room’s walls are decorated with quotes from its literary mascot. Yes, the words on the walls are in French—but don’t let that stop you. Hotel guests can also request miniature French lessons with French teachers. C’est magnifique!

Check out the Pavillon des Lettres’ website to start planning your visit. And while you’re in Europe, make sure to make a pit stop (or should we say lit stop?) at this Welsh village that has more books than people. Plus, take a look at some more unique hotels you’ll want to add to your travel bucket list.

[Sources: Travel & Leisure, pavillondeslettres.com]