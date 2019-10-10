This Percentage of Americans Have Never Left the State They Were Born

For some, home really is the best place in the universe.

Head to any airport and the chances are high that you’ll be met by crowds and endless lines. But a study has found that the average American may not be traveling as much as you might think.

A survey conducted by market researchers OnePoll and commissioned by luggage company Victorinox asked 2,000 Americans about their travel patterns and experiences. And it came back with pretty stunning results—Americans tend to stay close to home.

While over half (54 percent) of responders said they had visited ten states or fewer, 11 percent of survey respondents have never traveled outside of the state where they were born. And when it comes to international travel, 40 percent of responders said that they had never left the United States. (Maybe because there are some absolutely amazing places here to see—here are the 20 best travel destinations in the United States, according to TripAdvisor.)

So what gives for the super-low numbers of polled Americans not traveling? It’s not a lack of desire. The poll found that 76 percent of people wanted to travel more than they currently do; 85 percent said they would like to experience new things, and 60 percent said they already had a list of places that they would like to travel to. Need inspiration? Here’s a bucket list idea for every state.

When asked about what held them back from hitting the road, the top responses included finances, a lack of knowledge of their destination, and work. About 25 percent of responders said they simply couldn’t find the time to travel due to work or other commitments, and 63 percent specifically didn’t book international travel due to expenses.

While a lack of time and money are the most common reasons, the biggest takeaway is that Americans aren’t totally set on staying put. If you’re not looking to break the bank with your travels, here are 11 affordable bucket list-worthy trips.