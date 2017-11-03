Courtesy ScribdWhile we already know the most iconic book set in each of the 50 states, it’s even more telling to look at which books the residents of those states are buying themselves. And thanks to the data-crunchers over at Scribd, a reading subscription service offering access to books, audiobooks, news, and magazine articles, we now know what each of those books are.

Data collected between Oct. 1 through Oct. 18 show the most popular book in America right now is The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck, by Mark Manson. Coming in second are Stephen King’s It and Hillary Clinton’s What Happened. There’s a bit of geography at play too, with more southern states opting for personal growth titles, and states in the northeast choosing Clinton’s political explainer.

Scribd notes that the most popular genres in the country right now are personal growth, mysteries, thrillers, and crime. (These are the 10 best true-crime books to add to your reading list.)

