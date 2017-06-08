It's cheaper

Rawpixel.com/shutterstockOnce the kids are back at school prices drop, sometimes considerably. Natasha Rachel Smith, travel expert at TopCashback.com, explains that fall can be one of the cheapest times of the year to go on vacation, since in many locations it's considered a shoulder season or off-season. Those off-season prices can equal big savings. For example, High Hampton Inn, a historic mountain resort in Cashiers North Carolina, is offering three nights for the price of two for now until November 5, 2017, a savings of 22 percent. Get inspired by these cheap travel destinations that feel VIP luxe.