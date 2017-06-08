7 Reasons Fall Is the Cheapest, Easiest, and Best Time to Travel
Just because the lazy days of summer are behind us doesn't mean you have to put your suitcase in storage along with your swimsuit and sandals. In fact, once the leaves start to fall you may well find even more reasons to travel. Read on to learn more.
It's cheaper
Rawpixel.com/shutterstockOnce the kids are back at school prices drop, sometimes considerably. Natasha Rachel Smith, travel expert at TopCashback.com, explains that fall can be one of the cheapest times of the year to go on vacation, since in many locations it's considered a shoulder season or off-season. Those off-season prices can equal big savings. For example, High Hampton Inn, a historic mountain resort in Cashiers North Carolina, is offering three nights for the price of two for now until November 5, 2017, a savings of 22 percent. Get inspired by these cheap travel destinations that feel VIP luxe.
It's less crowdedIlkerErgun/shutterstockSchool is back in session and that means that vacation spots around the world are less populated, making it an ideal time to escape for an adults-only weekend (or break the rules and take the kids too for a family adventure without the lines). You'll be able to breeze up to see the viewing deck of the Empire State Building in New York City or get up close and personal (as possible) with the Mona Lisa at the Louvre in Paris. Laura Hall, of Kid & Coe, a rental site for family-friendly homes, says the time between Labor Day and Thanksgiving is a great time to take kids away before the busy holiday season approaches. Psst... make sure to take these 10 things to your vacation rental home for a safe and happy trip.
The beautiful fall leavesver0nicka/shutterstockYou don't need us to rhapsodize about the beauty of autumn with its kaleidoscope of changing leaves. But you do need us to find out about these charming and cozy inns where you can catch the fall foliage.
Festivals galoreYuganov Konstantin/shutterstockWith all the fresh produce ripening and harvest time approaching, fall can be a great time to attend events and festivals across the country and even further afield. From farming celebrations to Halloween fright nights, hayrides and food festivals, the season can start to feel like one long party! Will Gluckin, from GetYourGuide.com, a booking platform for activities and excursions, recommends the Provence Olive Harvest in France and Autumn grape crushing in Valle d'Itria tours to experience the best fall traditions and cultures around the world. Prefer to stay stateside? Here's a guide to 10 of our favorite food festivals.
All the coziness...Evgeny Atamanenko/shutterstockKacey Lewis, a flight attendant of 15 years, looks forward to the cooler months when she can wear her favorite boots from The Original Muck Boot Company and snuggle up in her merino wool cardigan, from Icebreaker. "As long as I have those two items in my carry on bag I am happy and cozy, no matter what the weather throws at me," she says. She also slips in a knit matching neck and head warmer from Buff in the softest wool fabric to make sure when she gets off the plane and off shift she is ready to hit the town looking warm and stylish. Follow our best tips for packing light.
More perksplantic/shutterstockBecause the crowds of summer have dissipated, hotel staff can be more attentive and there are often more luxury upgrades to be had if you know whom to ask. That's where our guide to scoring a hotel upgrade comes in.
The weather is picture perfectBarisev Roman/shutterstockBefore winter's snow arrives, the sun is still shining in most of the world. If you head south, you can pretty much count on beach weather through October. In other locations, you'll want to pack a sweater or two and follow these strategies for layering to make sure you're not too warm and not too cold.
