Einur

It can be a real quandary shared by the seasoned traveler, the delayed flier, and the vacationing family alike—a window of time without plans, but without any real motivation. One item sits on your itinerary for the day, an evening departure, but you’re a bit handcuffed by the luggage you have to haul wherever you go. You’d like to rest your feet a bit before the next leg of your journey, but the airport waiting area just isn’t going to cut it.

Fortunately, Dayuse has a solution to this battery of problems. Dayuse is a site which grants you the amenities of a hotel stay, but with a fraction of the obligation at a fraction of the price. All you have to do is open their site (or app), select a city, and select a timeframe and then you’re set for a few hours of R&R.

Dayuse has partnerships with over 4,000 hotels across 20 different countries and there’s no cancellation fee up until the very last minute before your stay, so you don’t have to worry if you manage to hop on an earlier flight. This service can be ideal for someone who just wants to grab a quick swim at the pool, wants to fit in a last-minute workout at the fitness center, blast themselves with germs using the hotel hairdryer, or for someone who wants to use one of the hotel boardrooms for a business meeting.

The price point isn’t bad at all, often just 75 percent of what you would pay to stay overnight. And until nap bars make their way to the United States, this might just be your best option for a midday siesta.

[Source: Lifehacker]