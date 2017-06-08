Content continues below ad

Stowe Oktoberfest, Stowe, Vermont

Courtesy Stowe RotaryEvery year, Stowe—home to many winter resorts and impeccable mountains—transforms into a Bavarian village beneath a massive tent to celebrate Stowe Oktoberfest. This year, it's September 29 to October 1. Here's the story behind why Oktoberfest actually starts in September. Attendees get to indulge in traditional German fare, gulp down local Vermont brews, and dance it all off to Oompah bands. Stowe, known for its active environment and incredible scenery, especially the fall foliage this time of year, also hosts the Oktoberfest Bike Parade on Saturday, September 30, which kicks off with bike decorating and DJ music.