More People Want to Move Out of This State Than Any Other

Homeowners from one particular slice of the United States are most likely to put up a for sale sign and get out of dodge within the next decade.

TonelloPhotography/Shutterstock

For many, purchasing a home means laying down roots with the intention to stay for a while. For others, it’s just the first of many property purchases in their lifetime. But a new survey from Lending Tree turned up an interesting revelation: homeowners from one particular state say they are more likely to ditch their current locale within the next ten years than those living in others.

In the survey, Lending Tree took a deep dive into many matters involving home ownership, from how they feel about Homeowners Associations to the pros and cons of renting versus buying. But perhaps the most interesting takeaway is that, overall, homeowners in the Northeast were most likely to admit they want out of the state they’re currently living in.

Maryland had the largest number of homeowners admitting they’d like to leave the state sooner rather than later, with 32 percent wanting out. Massachusetts and Illinois (the only Midwestern state in the top six) came in second at 27 percent of those surveyed saying they’re interested in relocating to a different region. The other states with residents itching to move include New Jersey, Connecticut, and New York.

What makes Maryland a less desirable state for its current residents? According to a 2014 Gallup poll which produced similar dissatisfied results, it mainly had to do with work or business. Respondents in that poll suggested they believed there were better employment opportunities elsewhere. Others were in search of warmer weather. And residents in all of the states in the top six are looking at high taxes, unlike those in these states with the lowest taxes.

For Lending Tree’s data, they approached Qualtrics, an experience management firm, to conduct an online survey of 2,095 American homeowners aged 22 and older.

On the other side of the coin, these are the states with residents least interesting in relocating, according to the survey: homeowners in Missouri, Tennessee, Georgia, and Arizona are most likely to stay put. Regardless of where you live, you should ask yourself these 11 questions before putting your house on the market.