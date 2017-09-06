10 Hotels with the Most Stunning Views in the World
Whether you're visiting a city, an island, or even a volcano, these hotels offer unbeatable views.
Hotel Duquescne Eiffel, Paris, Francevia hotel-duquesne-eiffel-paris.com"Paris is always a good idea," Audrey Hepburn once said. We agree. But when you're not exploring the city's marvelous streets, you can still get the best out of your visit by staying at the Hotel Duquesne Eiffel. (And by learning these ten French phrases!). Located in a quiet neighborhood within walking distance of Paris's Left Bank and Champ de Mars, guests can expect a spectacular view of the Eiffel Tower right from their rooms. (We bet you didn't know these 19 facts about the Eiffel Tower). Despite its convenient location (five minutes walking distance to the Tower), the hotel doesn't draw many tourists. This makes it very ideal for guests who want to avoid the crowds. Offering a breakfast buffet, balcony views, friendly staff, and well-decorated rooms, this hotel is "always a good idea."
Arenal Kioro Suites & Spa, La Fortuna, Costa Ricavia buuteeq.com Take a step away from reality and sleep next to this 7,000-year-old volcano for a few nights in the northwestern hills of Costa Rica at the Arenal Kioro Suites & Spa. Take in the stunning hotel views of the Arenal volcano (only a mere two miles from Arenal Suites & Spa) and the jungle that surrounds it. The best part: you can do all of this while bathing in the hotel's hot springs (or the hot tub that'll be in your room). Your neighbors will be exotic birds, frogs, lizards, and monkeys and you'll truly feel like part of the rainforest. Need more volcanoes to add to your bucket list? You can find some in this list of incredible beauty destinations around the world.
Four Seasons Hotel, Sydney, Australiavia fourseasons.comSydney (which is not the capital of Australia, by the way) offers the best of both worlds for its tourists. Enjoy its modern chic side and its rich heritage, all while you're sitting in your luxury 5-star hotel room overlooking the Sydney Opera House and the Harbour Bridge. If you need to unwind, take advantage of Four Seasons' spa, heated outdoor pool, and fitness center. The hotel is also a quick walk across the street from Circular Quay, the main ferry terminal in Sydney, making transportation a breeze. Here's the cheapest way to get to downtown Sydney from the airport.
Explora, Patagonia, Chilevia explora.comWinning awards every single year since 2002, Explora is more than just a hotel; it's an absolutely unreal experience. Located in the center of the Torres del Paine National Park, Explora neighbors the Salto Chico Waterfall, Lake Pehoe, and the indigenous Torres del Paine massif. Its exploration program allows guests to lose themselves in nature and travel via foot or horseback through the park's mountains and grasslands. The hotel itself offers a spa, heated pool, sauna, open-air jacuzzis, and essential oil massages to ease tension and lower stress levels. Here are nine other resorts that can be beneficial for your health.
Jade Mountain, Anse Chastenet, St. Luciavia jademountain.comNestled on a tropical hillside with views of the Caribbean and both the Piti and Gros Piton mountains, each room at Jade Mountain only has three walls. You'll be waking up to the sounds of exotic birds (did you hear about this woman who has 362 of them?) and going to sleep to the sounds of crickets and tree frogs. The hotel owner banned the installation of televisions and clocks so his guests would feel like they are truly part of nature, as well—here are some reasons why nature is truly beneficial for you. Each room is designed with tropical wood accents, open-air bathrooms, whirlpool tubs, private infinity pools, and other unique architecture to add onto the naturalistic feel. After a trip down to the 600-acre private beach, the hotel's friendly staff will be very willing to welcome you back to the hotel with endless accommodations. Drawing you a hot bath, serving you cocktails, and giving you professional massages all in the comfort of your own room are just the start. And if that doesn't sound perfect enough, did we mention there are chocolate-making classes?
Cambridge Beaches Resort & Spa, Somerset Village, BermudaVia cambridgebeaches.comLocated on the western end of Bermuda and nearly 100 years old, Cambridge Beaches Resort & Spa is an adults-only resort that countless celebrities, world leaders, CEOs, and authors have already checked off on their bucket list. The resort is the island's first cottage colony and has a 300-year-old restored cottage. Guests can enjoy several beaches, coves, restaurants, an aquatic center with an indoor pool, a cocktail area that opens up to a lush garden overlooking the harbor, and private beaches. With little nightlife, this quiet resort is perfect for a honeymoon or romantic getaway. (Check out the most romantic small town honeymoon destinations in the United States.)
Oberoi Amarvilas, Agra, IndiaVia oberoihotels.comImagine waking up to look out your window and see the Taj Mahal every morning, then having the opportunity to watch it change colors throughout the day. (Make sure you take this cliche tourist photo when you get there!). That's exactly what guests staying at Oberoi Amarvilas experience—uninterrupted stunning hotel views from every room. Because of its unique location, this hotel is the only one in the world with a bar that offers views of the famous mausoleum. Along with its breathtaking views, the hotel has a spa that overlooks the gardens, a pool, and a fitness center. Guests can also hire personal butlers available 24-hours a day and request a room with a balcony. The staff will make you feel right at home by leaving you personalized notes and gifts in your room, washing your car every day, and doing all of your trip planning for you. The best part: visiting the Taj Mahal costs less than you think. It’s one of these 10 cheap travel destinations that can still feel like VIP adventures.
Le Sirenuse, Positano, Italyvia beshotelsinitaly.comBuilt into the side of a cliff overlooking the majestic Mediterranean Sea, Le Sirenuse is an adults-only hotel that is sincerely unforgettable. Located in the center of the picturesque and quaint village of Positano, guests are only an eight minute walk from Marina Grande beach, offering unbelievable views of the Amalfi coast. The resort was built by four Italian brothers who decided to turn their 58-room summer home into a hotel in 1951. The brothers soon began adding whirlpool baths, terraces, a Mediterranean restaurant, a poolside bar/bistro, a spa, an outdoor pool, and an oyster and champagne bar with a DJ to their home, creating a paradise of a hotel. A complimentary hotel boat even brings guests to lunch and a champagne sunset ride. But before you visit, make sure you brush up on your Italian with these 12 phrases.
The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia, SingaporeVia ritzcarlton.comLocated away from the hustle and bustle of tourist attractions, Singapore's Ritz-Carlton overlooks the Marina Bay while still being a convenient location for travel. With its perfect location being only a three minute walk to the closest metro stop and a seven minute walk to the Singapore Flyer, it's no wonder this modern hotel was rated Top Hotel in Singapore from Travel & Leisure World's Best Awards in 2017. Guests can enjoy buffet dining, a tea salon with a garden, a lounge with live music and glass sculptures, octagonal bathroom windows, a 24-hour fitness center, and an outdoor pool. The Ritz-Carlton also has a great Kids' Club for when parents need some time to unwind. The hotel's renowned architecture is another key point to its success, along with its 4,200 piece art collection scattered throughout the building. Flying into Singapore's Changi International Airport is an experience by itself, winning "best in the world" for five years straight.
Miniloc Island Resort, El Nido, Palawan Island, PhilippinesVia bstatic.comIf you've ever wanted to swim with jackfish that are five feet long, Miniloc Island Resort has you covered. This 50-room hotel, which is only accessible by boat, comes equipped with thatched-roofs, walls covered in woven bamboo slats, and private verandas in every room. Bring the whole family for complimentary rounds of volleyball, table tennis, badminton, soccer, frisbee, darts, and billiards. Guests can also enjoy snorkeling, kayaking, diving, free tours of the island, sightseeing tours of the big and small lagoons, and awe-inspiring caves. Boredom doesn't exist at Miniloc Island Resort with so many family-oriented activities available! Not to mention, El Nido has some of the clearest water in the world.
