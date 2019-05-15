This City Has the Most Hated Commute in America (Hint: It’s Not LA)

Africa Studio/Shutterstock

Factoring in commute time is a big part of accepting a job offer. Not only can this make or break your time away from home, but it can also impact your health. In fact, long commutes are linked to higher rates of obesity, stress, and depression, Vox reports. Employees might not have much of a choice on how long their commute takes, depending on where they live. No matter where you work, though, the long commute doesn’t have to go to waste if you do these 12 things successful people do on their commutes.

Although everyone would ideally love to have a short, quick commute, the average person sits in 42 hours’ worth of traffic per year. The people who know this best are those who hate their daily commute the most—and they live in Boston, Massachusetts, according to a survey from Driving-Tests.org. Contempt for the commute was highest in Beantown, at 56 percent, and commuters in San Francisco aren’t too far behind at 55.4 percent. Chicago, Houston, and New York City round out the top five cities where people hate their commute the most. Not in Boston but hate your commute? Use these 8 mental tricks to make traffic go by faster.

The survey also found that some commuters are willing to do many things to eliminate their commute. More than 34 percent of people would give up social media for a year, 18 percent would give up a paycheck, and 16 percent would have a root canal—all to eliminate their commute.

Many of these hypotheticals aren’t realistic solutions for long commutes, but they show how desperate people are to cut down on this travel time. If commute time isn’t much of a concern, but safety is, check out the states with the safest and least safe commutes.