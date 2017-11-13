This Is the Smallest Hotel in the World

Courtesy Jin BurhanudinThere are unusual places that have been converted into hotels, like caves or old schools. But nothing is quite like the smallest hotel in the world, which is in Jordanian desert village of Al Jaya–inside of an old Volkswagen Beetle. (Don’t miss 12 other of the world’s strangest hotels.)

As you could guess, the VW hotel’s maximum occupancy limit isn’t very high. The hotel, which opened in 2011, can only accommodate two guests at a time. (Unfortunately, there’s no way to get a hotel upgrade here.) Guests can expect views of gorgeous cliffs, desert sands, and, if you’re lucky, glimpses of the Milky Way. If you’re willing to withstand the subtropical arid climate with temperatures reaching 104 degrees in the summer, a stay in this “five-star” Beetle hotel may be worth checking off on your bucket list. (Find out the 20 secrets hotels don’t want you to know.)

“I wanted to start a project that improves its situation and places it on the tourism map, because it truly overlooks some of the most beautiful scenery in the region,” Mohammed Al Malaheem, also known as “Abu Ali,” owner of the hotel, told cnn.com. Al Jaya is fairly deserted (pun intended) and most of its population has left to pursue a more modern lifestyle. Hence why Malaheem sought out to create a type of tourist attraction to draw in more visitors.

The VW isn’t the only part of this hotel, though—yes, there’s a lobby, too. In a nearby cave, which Malaheem calls “Baldwin’s Grotto,” is a lobby where he serves his guests tea, coffee, and snacks. (There’s even a small kiosk stand where guests can purchase souvenirs.) Visitors can enjoy all of this for just 40 Jordanian Dinars, which is equivalent to about $56.

