Giving a city a nickname or title can be a pretty easy task—but there’s one title that we bet no city in the world is dying to attain, and that’s “World’s Most Dangerous City.” Sure, it may seem to have a sort of Wild West tinge to it, but it’s hard to daydream about outlaws and bandits when you’re actually getting robbed by outlaws and bandits.

The Economist’s Intelligence Unit released its third annual Safe Cities Index, which covers 60 major metropolises across the globe, taking into account factors like personal safety, cybersecurity, healthcare, and urban infrastructure. Of all the cities included in the research, these 10 were considered to be the most dangerous around the globe. By the way, here’s the best way to protect your stuff on vacation.

Karachi, Pakistan (38.77) Yangon, Myanmar (46.47) Dhaka, Bangladesh (47.37) Jakarta, Indonesia (53.39) Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam (54.34) Manila, Philippines (54.86) Caracas, Venezuela (55.22) Quito, Ecuador (56.39) Tehran, Iran (56.49) Cairo, Egypt (58.33)

For reference, here’s the link to the full index report and infographic. The numbers in parenthesis denote a Safe City Index score out of 100.

So next time you’re planning a trip abroad, maybe keep a copy of the index taped next to your computer. Fortunately, not one of these 10 places you need to go in 2018 has a poor rating on the index.

[Source: Time]