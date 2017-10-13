The Ultimate Travel Checklist You Need Before Your Next Trip
Keep these essentials in your suitcase and on your mind as you plan your next trip away from home.
A printed itineraryRAGMA IMAGES/Shutterstock"My itinerary lays out everything from flight times to transportation plans, hotel information and dinner reservations—I keep those types of things all on one sheet of paper (or two) as a reference document to guide me," John Hahns, CEO of Imagine! Print Solutions and frequent business traveler, says. Hahns says his printed itinerary is a crucial part of his travel checklist each and every time he gets on a plane—which currently amounts to about 175 times per year. He also keeps a digital copy of his itinerary on his iPhone for quick and easy access. And never leave for vacation without doing these important things.
Your passportVTT Studio/ShutterstockRegardless of whether you're traveling stateside or overseas, you can't go wrong with a second form of ID. If, however, you are traveling internationally, "make sure your passport is valid through six months following your return," Dana Olsen, travel manager at Travel Beyond, says. "Most people are unaware that many countries won't consider your passport valid if it fails to meet this requirement." Find out the best time to renew your passport.
Important legal documentsVinokurov Kirill/Shutterstock"If you're traveling abroad, make sure you're aware of the visa requirements for each country you plan to visit," Olsen continues. "Some visas are available upon arrival but some must be purchased prior to departure. Again, this information is essential to know beforehand as consequences may include denial of entry. Visit travel.state.gov for more details." She also suggests making color photocopies of your passport and visa(s)—both for you and a family member back home—to keep in the case of an emergency.
Content continues below ad
Personal toiletries and prescription medication(s)Oleksii Fedorenko/Shutterstock"Make sure in advance that where you're traveling has a great hair dryer, quality shampoo, conditioner and lotion," Tracy Adams, frequent traveler, says. Adams currently travels about 20 times per year—primarily for leisure purposes—but worked in the cruise ship industry for eight years. "If not, pack your own quality supplies." Store your toiletries in your carry-on bag, in case your checked luggage is misrouted. You can handle an extra day or two without your favorite sweater—but you don't want to put your personal hygiene on hold for more than 24 hours. "Have a complete duplicate of necessary toiletries," Chris White, Executive Vice President at Imagine! Print Solutions, says. White, like Hahns, travels frequently throughout the year—about four to five times per month. He recommends keeping an entirely separate stash of personal toiletries for trips ahead of time as part of his travel checklist. "Don't pull the stuff for travel from your medicine cabinet—you'll forget something," he says.
Set of comfy clothes"I always bring a casual outfit, even when I'm traveling for business," Lizzy Shay Kaler, associate and frequent business traveler, says. "You always want to have the option to slip into some jeans and relax if there's a team outing or a long travel day home." Plus, if you're smart about what you pack, this outfit can double as a pajama set or workout attire. Consider a light sweatshirt and pair of joggers or leggings on your travel checklist. Tennis shoes are great, too.
Plans for ground transportation at your destinationCorepics VOF/ShutterstockDetermine, at a minimum, how you plan to get from the airport to your hotel before your plane touches down. It'll save you ample amounts of both time and stress once you land. "I always take Uber," Kaler says. "It's so much easier to keep track of electronic receipts, and I also feel some security with mobile tracking of my ride in new places." If you do choose to go the Uber or Lyft route, consider the pickup location for ridesharing services at your destination's respective airport. Some airports have specific places where cars gather—others don't. Here are the Uber hacks you need to know.
Content continues below ad
A bottle of waterwavebreakmedia/Shutterstock"Always buy a bottle of water before you board a flight sitting in economy," Kaler says. "It will keep you refreshed for when you land and prevent you from worrying too much about when the flight attendant will make their way down the aisle." Plus, the benefits of proper hydration reach far beyond stress relief.
Take out cash and call your bankChampion studio/Shutterstock"Research tipping guidelines for destinations you'll be visiting and carry small bills for tipping in your carry-on bag," Olsen says. "If you're going abroad, call your bank to inform them of your travel plans to make sure your card(s) won't be canceled."
Check the weathereditorial Bloomicon/Shutterstock"When you're selecting your trip online, be sure to check out temperatures, along with sunrise and sunset times," Adams says. "This will also direct you to pack as needed for evening footwear, a light jacket or sweater, etc." White agrees. "Whether you're traveling for leisure or business, know the weather forecast where you're going," he says. "I like to know dress codes at my destinations." Here's how you can predict the weather without using an app or website.
Content continues below ad
Empty your pocketsPormezz/Shutterstock"Over the years, I've learned that the biggest timesaver is knowing how to manage the TSA process effectively," Hahns says. "So when I'm standing in line at security, I throw everything into a specific pocket in my briefcase. It's the same pocket every time. I flash my ticket, license, and I'm through—done." Both Hahns and White suggest investing in TSA Pre-Check or Clear, if you can. They say the time-saving benefits are completely worth it. Here are a few other tips to keep in mind for a less stressful trip.
Double up on carry-ons"For the plane ride, put your purse inside a larger shoulder bag that can double as your 'tourist bag'—the one you can take with you to the beach, to the pool, to the golf course etc.," Adams recommends. "Carry all valuable jewelry with you inside this bag." (Here's another item you probably didn't know you should pack in your carry-on.) Olsen also says your carry-on bag is the single and only place you should pack your most valuable items before a trip. "Pack all important travel documents—including your itinerary, valuables, prescriptions (in their original container(s)) and cash in your carry-on bag, not your checked luggage," she says. Follow these tips to pack your suitcase in less than 30 minutes.
Be flexible and keep an open mindNicoElNino/Shutterstock"The most fun and certainly the most rewarding projects I work on are multi-generational trips," Olsen says. "It's not unusual for grandparents, kids, and grandkids to come to us for help with planning their family adventure. These trips have many moving parts, but hearing from these clients upon their return—how profoundly their lives and relationships were impacted through traveling together as a family—makes every effort worthwhile." Olsen's own experiences as a young traveler in her twenties are a testament to this exact virtue—after traveling with her grandparents through China, Korea and Japan, she says she came home with an unmatched appreciation of those parts of the world, simply because she allowed herself to be open and learn from their wisdom. "Seeing those unfamiliar lands through the eyes of two people who lived through events I had only read about in history books, offered me a far richer experience and a more meaningful understanding of the destinations we explored."
Content continues below ad
Thanks! You're on our list.
And your life's about to get more interesting.
Video
More About Travel
How to Beat the Crowds and Navigate Nashville Like a Local
Nashville is one of the fastest growing cities and the number one destination for bachelorette parties (who knew, right?). But that doesn’t mean it’s all crowds; just follow the locals to explore authentic neighborhoods, insider spots, and things to do.