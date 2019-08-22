Yes, There’s Actually a Reason You Can’t Poop on Vacation—Here’s Why

Psst! Got traveler’s constipation? So why are you whispering? Statistics show that up to 48 percent of people suffer from constipation when on vacation, and according to gastroenterologist Edwin Levine, MD, it’s “really a very, very common problem.”

Here’s why it happens:

We stray from our normal routine. “I think that the biggest issue is the change in schedule,” Dr. Levine says. “Time differences occur when you’re traveling, or you don’t have time to go to the bathroom for three or four days—when your schedule is irregular, your body can become irregular.” Constipation can also affect the whole family; find out why kids get constipated.

We stop listening to our bodies. In our day-to-day routine, we’re more likely to pay attention to our body’s signals that it’s time to go. But when we’re on vacation—on the beach, on a boat, in the forest—it’s easy to miss the bloating, cramps or gurgling. As Dr. Levine puts it: “I think a lot of people don’t even realize that they constipated on vacation.”

We can’t relax in a strange bathroom. Feeling relaxed is often key to moving the bowels, so using a strange restroom or having difficulty finding a clean one (or any sort of privacy) can cause us to clam up and hold things in.

We change our eating and drinking habits. Swapping our high-bran cereal for a yummy but low-fiber continental breakfast each morning may taste great, but it can prevent the digestive system from doing its job efficiently. We may also drink less (especially during our journey), which causes dehydration and constipation. “Any time you start changing your diet around, you start disrupting the usual cycles of bowel movements,” Dr. Levine says. To protect against that, learn how to recognize the signs of dehydration.

We get stressed and anxious. Fear of flying or just the general hassle of traveling can create tremendous stress—and stress and anxiety are also leading causes of constipation. Need help getting over your fear? Here’s how to fly stress-free.

How to prevent traveler’s constipation. It’s easier to prevent constipation than to cure it, and most constipation occurs during the first few days of a vacation, so Dr. Levine has some helpful advice to follow before leaving home and on arrival. “Try to increase the fruits, salads, and vegetables that are critical to helping us move our bowels,” he says. He also advocates eating more bran cereals and brown breads to help bulk up your stools and “keep things moving.” Staying well hydrated and relaxed will also help.

Simple home remedies may offer some relief as well, but don’t be tempted to reach for laxatives. “You’re ready to go out on your day sightseeing, when all of a sudden your laxative kicks in and you need to go find a bathroom,” Dr. Levine says. When that time comes, try these surprising home remedies for constipation relief.

By tweaking your food and drink before traveling and by paying attention to your body when you arrive, you can avoid the discomfort of traveler’s constipation. Follow these smart tricks to avoid travel constipation.