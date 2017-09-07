11 Breathtaking Underwater Hotels Around the World
Your new dream vacation spot is 20 feet below sea level.
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island—Rangali Island, The MaldivesVia conradhotel.comThis island resort is famous for its Ithaa Undersea Restaurant, the world’s first all-glass dining establishment completely submerged underwater. (These one-of-a-kind restaurants around the world will blow you away.) It’s also one of the only locations in the world where you shouldn’t be afraid of sharks staring at you. Above ground, Conrad Maldives Rangali Island provides spectacular views of the Indian Ocean. Stop for a unique massage in the Over Water Spa, tiki hut-style rooms with glass floors that allow you to watch colorful fish swim below you during your treatment.
The Manta Resort—Pemba Island, off the coast of TanzaniaCourtesy, themantaresort.comThe most exciting part of this hotel isn’t even attached to the hotel. It’s called the Underwater Room, your own private floating island where you can sleep under the sea or under the stars. (Check out more stunning vacation spots that let you sleep outside and be one with nature.) A boat takes you from the mainland to your little paradise. The landing deck with a lounge area and bathroom is at sea level. Climb up the ladder to sunbathe or stargaze on the rooftop, or head below deck to your bedroom for a nearly 360-degree view of underwater life. Prepare to see exotic fish, squid, and even an octopus during your stay at the Underwater Room.
Atlantis The Palm—Dubai, United Arab EmiratesVia atlantisthepalm.comSome island vacations don’t require a passport, namely these islands right in the U.S. Atlantis The Palm is not one of those islands, but its picturesque views of the Arabian Sea are well worth the trip. It was the first resort built on an island and is located on the world’s largest man-made island, Palm Jumeirah, which actually looks like a palm tree. Atlantis The Palm also offers floor-to-ceiling views of the sea in its underwater suites, even in the bathrooms. Guests can dine at not one, but two underwater restaurants, Poseidon Café and Ossiano. The latter is renowned for its seafood, though it may feel disconcerting to eat the same creatures swimming mere feet away from your plate.
Resort World Sentosa—Sensota Island, SingaporeVia rwsentosa.comNo need to waterproof your cell phone when you want to take underwater pictures here. The Ocean Suites at Resort World Sentosa are similar to two-story townhouses, the upper level being an above-ground patio with Jacuzzi and the lower level a private underwater suite looking into the depths of the Singapore Strait. Guests can see any number of the over 40,000 kinds of fish that live in the area from the comfort of their own beds. Plus, with seven hotels, four amusement parks, a museum, a cruise ship, and a casino all located on resort property, it’s safe to say this resort has something for everyone.
Planet Ocean Underwater Hotel—Key West, FLCourtesy Planet Ocean Underwater Hotel, LLCWhile you’re in Florida visiting the best beaches in America, take a detour to Key West, home of the Planet Ocean Underwater Hotel. Located 30 feet below the surface, the hotel’s 12 bedrooms are accessible via a glass elevator and provide a panoramic view of aquatic life. A marine biologist will accompany guests to explain the marine life around them. But here’s the catch: Only 90 groups (with 12 couples each) will be able to stay at the Key West location once it officially opens. After that, the hotel will travel to other locations—Okinawa, Japan, Singapore, and Thailand are listed on the hotel’s website—to bring the experience to other citizens of the world. Better make your reservation fast.
Utter Inn—Vasteras, Swedenvia, visitvasteras.seWe would call this one of the strangest hotels you can ever visit, but technically it isn’t even a hotel. It’s an art project designed by artist and sculptor Mikael Genberg, which conveniently doubles as a hotel room. Guests enter the Utter Inn through a red Swedish-style house floating on the water, then climb down a hatch in the floor for the main attraction: the underwater bedroom surrounded by windows looking into Sweden’s Lake Malaren.
Outlaw’s at Al Mahara at Burj Al Arab Jumeirah—Dubai, UAEvia jumeirah.com Burj Al Arab Jumeirah rightly earns its place as one of the most outrageous resorts in the world. Its ambitious architecture resembles a sail blowing in the wind, each room is two stories with state-of-the-art amenities, and Hawksbill turtles are rehabilitated right on the resort’s premises. Its restaurant Nathan Outlaw at Al Mahara famously serves the best seafood in Dubai, and the floor-to-ceiling aquarium gives you an authentic underwater dining experience without actually being underwater.
Poseidon Undersea Resort—Katafanga Island, FijiVia poseidonresorts.comIn some cultures, rain on your wedding day is considered good luck. (Other lucky wedding traditions from around the world are more unusual.) But what about getting married underwater? Poseidon Undersea Resort can host wedding ceremonies and vow renewals in its underwater chapel, which has a transparent wall overlooking a coral reef. We’re not sure if a mermaid-style marriage will bring good luck and happiness, but at least it will bring spectacular views. The five-star resort is only accessible via a submarine that you can learn to drive, if you wish. Register online to get notified when the resort starts taking reservations.
Lovers Deep Submarine from Oliver’s TravelsVia oliverstravels.com After your aquatic wedding, keep the undersea fun going at this literal submarine hotel. (Prefer staying on dry land? These are the best small towns for honeymooning.) The self-proclaimed founders of the Mile Low Club are on hand to make your submarine stay just the way you want it. Lovers Deep Submarine can be marooned wherever you’d like for your boarding. A personal chef will design your own aphrodisiac tasting menu. Other optional services include a free rose petal scattering service and champagne breakfast in bed. It sounds too good to be true—and it is. Just one night aboard the sub costs $292,000 per night.
Subsix at Niyama Private Islands—The MaldivesVia niyama.comYou definitely don’t want to forget proper dining etiquette when you eat at this luxurious restaurant, which serves champagne breakfasts, prix fix lunches, and gourmet dinners 20 feet below the Indian Ocean. Getting to Subsix involves taking a speedboat from the mainland and descending a three-tier staircase; you will undoubtedly feel like James Bond in doing so. As the world’s first underwater club, Subsix also throws glow parties twice a week so you can dance with the fish, eels, and sea turtles all night long.
Hydropolis—Dubai, UAEVia dubailime.comThis super-hotel could join the ranks of the most expensive resorts in the world—if it ever opens. Hydropolis has been in the works since 2005, was supposed to open in 2009, and is still incomplete in 2017. The project has been postponed indefinitely due to costs (only $550 million) and to address the impact the building could have on marine life, but the artist renditions of what it could look like are still breathtaking. The above-ground portion looks like something out of The Jetsons, and the undersea section contains the 220 luxury suites designed with transparent walls. Those working on Hydropolis call it a 10-star hotel. We’ll need to wait until it opens to find out if that’s actually true.
