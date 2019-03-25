Here’s Everything We Know About Universal’s New Harry Potter Ride

Put on your wizarding hats Harry Potter fans and get ready to fly through the treetops of Hogwart's Forbidden Forest when Universal Orlando launches its newest ride this June.

Courtesy Universal Orlando Resort

When Universal Orlando‘s newest Wizarding World of Harry Potter ride, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, opens June 12, it will be a theme park game changer. Case in point: Universal planted 1,200 live trees to recreate the dark woods outside Hogwarts where jovial, giant gamekeeper Hagrid lives. From there, expect a forest’s worth of incredible twists, turns, and immersive theming.

Here are all the details we know so far:

Head to Islands of Adventure: Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure will be located in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter—Hogsmeade at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. This, of course, means that if you’re checking out Diagon Alley over at Universal Studios Florida you’ll take the super cool Hogwarts Express to see it (and yes, pay the two park admission).

It’s designed by a Harry Potter pro: The art director of the ride, Alan Gilmore, actually worked on the Harry Potter movie sets as well.

You’ll feel like you’re flying through the sky on a magical motorcycle: Although this ride is technically a coaster, it’s designed as an individual motorcycle to mimic the freedom of flight; expect to twist, turn, and rush forward…and backward.

There’s more than one way to ride: You can sit in Hagrid’s driver’s seat or in Harry’s sidecar, and change up who you ride with and how.

You’ll encounter magical creatures: Since Hagrid is the school’s gamekeeper, there’s always a menagerie of magical creatures nearby his home, and this ride will be no different. Expect to see the ferocious three-headed dog Fluffy; mayhem causing Cornish Pixies; and a totally new creature (still under wraps), too.

It’s fast! Hold on to your wands; this ride hits 50mph!

There will be obstacles: What, you thought you’d just fly through the sky without any bad spells coming your way? According to Universal, riders will “Hurl past challenging obstacles, become entangled in a thicket of Devil’s Snare…while encountering a few surprises along the way.”

No house elves allowed: Only those over 48 inches can ride (sorry).

