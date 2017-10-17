12 Crazy Photos of Upside Down Houses That’ll Make You Look Twice
These gravity-defying houses are sure to turn your frown upside down.
Do you ever feel like your world has been turned upside down? Well, you might as well make the most out of it by visiting these 12 upside-down houses all around the world. Looking to buy a (right-side-up) house of your own? Check out these secrets from real estate agents first.
Upside Down House Niagara Falls—Ontario, Canada
Some of the best things in life are upside down (like Caramel Macchiatos). So it’s no surprise that this house made the list.
Tagurpidi Maja (Peapeal OÜ)—Tartu, Estonia
Life would be pretty strange without gravity. Take it from this astronaut who recorded herself washing her hair in space.
The Upside Down House—Baan Teelanka, Thailand
Believe it or not, some things in real-life are actually meant to be stored upside down—like these household items.
Rumah Terbalik—Tamparuli, Malaysia
We don’t know about you, but we wouldn’t want to be standing under that car.
Neşeli Köy—Tepetaklak Ev, Turkey
Eating breakfast, lunch, and dinner requires some extra effort around here.
WonderWorks—Orlando, Florida
Even the palm trees are upside down at WonderWorks in Orlando.
Inverted House Radailiai—Radailiai, Lithuania
Speaking of optical illusions, this one will drive you crazy.
Dom Do Góry Nogami CEPR—Szymbark, Poland
While we’re on the topic of optical illusions, have you seen this rug that’s been baffling the Internet?
Die Welt Steht Kopf—Trassenheide, Usedom
So if he were making sunny side up eggs, would they really be sunny side down? Food for thought. Literally.
Upside Down House—Taipei, Taiwan
Again, some effort is required to eat that spaghetti in this upside down house. (Did you hear about this city using optical illusions to slow down drivers?)
Upside Down White House—Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin
Apparently, that baby is really crying. That’s not an optical illusion—but these photos are.
Das Verrückte Haus—Bispingen, Germany
At this point, we can probably all agree that everything is not what it seems—and that there are a surprising amount of upside-down houses in this world.
Thanks! You're on our list.
And your life's about to get more interesting.