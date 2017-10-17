Do you ever feel like your world has been turned upside down? Well, you might as well make the most out of it by visiting these 12 upside-down houses all around the world. Looking to buy a (right-side-up) house of your own? Check out these secrets from real estate agents first.

Upside Down House Niagara Falls—Ontario, Canada





Some of the best things in life are upside down (like Caramel Macchiatos). So it’s no surprise that this house made the list.

Tagurpidi Maja (Peapeal OÜ)—Tartu, Estonia

Life would be pretty strange without gravity.

The Upside Down House—Baan Teelanka, Thailand

Believe it or not, some things in real-life are actually meant to be stored upside down.

Rumah Terbalik—Tamparuli, Malaysia

We don’t know about you, but we wouldn’t want to be standing under that car.

Neşeli Köy—Tepetaklak Ev, Turkey

Eating breakfast, lunch, and dinner requires some extra effort around here.

WonderWorks—Orlando, Florida

Even the palm trees are upside down at WonderWorks in Orlando.

Inverted House Radailiai—Radailiai, Lithuania

Speaking of optical illusions, this one will drive you crazy.

Dom Do Góry Nogami CEPR—Szymbark, Poland

While we're on the topic of optical illusions, have you seen this rug that's been baffling the Internet?

Die Welt Steht Kopf—Trassenheide, Usedom

So if he were making sunny side up eggs, would they really be sunny side down? Food for thought. Literally.

Upside Down House—Taipei, Taiwan

Again, some effort is required to eat that spaghetti in this upside down house.

Upside Down White House—Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin

Apparently, that baby is really crying.

Das Verrückte Haus—Bispingen, Germany

At this point, we can probably all agree that everything is not what it seems—and that there are a surprising amount of upside-down houses in this world.